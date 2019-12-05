When the budget dust settled for 2020, the city of Lakeville reduced its preliminary general fund amount to push the 2020 property tax levy increase below 7 percent.
The Lakeville City Council approved the city’s 2020 budget and levy during its Monday meeting, passing a general fund budget and tax levy calling for a 6.95 percent levy increase over the 2019 amount.
The city also revised estimated tax increases downward, as the median value Lakeville home of $328,500 is estimated to have its payable 2020 property tax increase by $60 – $8 less than the preliminary estimate.
The city estimates $1 million of commercial property will have its payable 2020 property tax increase by $56. Existing commercial properties, in the aggregate, increased in market value by 3.7 percent from 2019 to 2020.
Mayor Doug Anderson said the staff has done a great job in building a budget that makes sense for the city.
He said the city needs to be responsive to residents with services and be good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
Anderson said the city confirms its direction through the Vision Lakeville process that engages the public in setting the priorities for the city government and beyond. The City Council also develops its own set of budget priorities and goals each year.
He said one of the ways that staff, council members and the Financial Advisory Committee are setting annual budgets is looking ahead many years into the future.
While the city’s growth trajectory is not expected to slow down until maybe 15 years from now, Anderson said they are thinking long term in how the city will respond to a reduction of new development and the amount of new tax capacity added each year.
One aspect of that is determining how to reduce the city’s debt load and move more toward a pay-as-you-go approach, according to Anderson.
Debt service funds account for $7.34 million of the city’s $32.03 million tax levy in 2020.
Finance Director Jerilyn Erickson said the city is striving to get away from issuing debt for equipment, noting that it’s difficult as some fire trucks cost as much as $1.2 million.
One way the city is reducing the payback time on debt issued for street construction is reducing the payment timeframe for assessments.
For now, new housing and commercial development are driving taxes down, as the city’s tax capacity rate is anticipated to decrease from 35.607 to 34.568 percent in 2020.
Since 2013, Lakeville’s tax rate has declined 15.8 percent primarily due to significant new construction growth, the city said.
Over the past 10 years, new construction has added $1.3 billion to the taxable market value, of which $899 million or 69 percent has occurred in the past five years, the city said. In the past year, new taxable value has added $235 million to the city, which will generate $917,000 in property taxes in 2020.
The proposed 2020 budget responds to increased demands for services by including two new patrol officers, a full-time street maintenance position, a GIS technician, salary and benefit adjustments throughout the organization and storage and maintenance costs related to police body-worn cameras and in-car video.
The city will use a portion of its general fund reserves to pay for $749,675 worth of expenses, including contributions to the equipment and building funds, along with funding an inspections department position.
That will keep the city’s general fund balance at about 45 percent, which is within the recommended range of 40-50 percent.
The city says the general fund increase to $31,306,597 is in line with the consumer price index for the Minneapolis region and the changes the city is proposing.
The city noted that $1.402 million was transferred into the 2020 general fund from the liquor fund. That money will pay for, among other things, debt service on police station and the Galaxie liquor store bonds, technology and other capital equipment.
The proposed 2020 levy of $32,031,000 is a $2.08 million increase over the 2019 levy.
To see the council’s Monday agenda item for the budget and tax levy use the link https://tinyurl.com/s8sgn4b. The 2020 budget will also be posted to the Finance page on the city’s website in the coming weeks.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
