He has served for past 12 years; seven people remain in the race
Lakeville Area School Board Member Bob Erickson said on Monday that he officially withdrew from consideration for reelection on Aug. 13.
Candidates had until that day to withdraw from the race, so Erickson’s name won’t appear on the fall ballot.
Erickson, a former Lakeville city administrator for 15 years, has been on the School Board since 2008. His third term will expire at the end of the year.
“(This) represents the most difficult decision in my nearly three decades of public service in the Lakeville community,” Erickson said in a statement. “I believe this is the time to step back and allow others the opportunity to support the important work of educating our students.”
There are seven candidates who filed for one of the three expiring terms on the board.
They are incumbents Terry Lind and Judy Keliher, along with David Anderson, Laura A. Carder, Katie Ruberto, Laura Sanders and Sarah Wellcome.
“As I shared with Chair (Zach) Duckworth and Superintendent (Michael) Baumann, I am looking forward to spending more quality time with family and friends,” Erickson said.
Erickson is currently chairman of the Friends of the Lakeville Area Arts Center and is involved in several other organizations.
“I want to express how much I’ll miss the special kinship formed over the years with our parents, students and outstanding school district employees,” Erickson said. “It has been my privilege to work together to make ISD 194 a premier school district in Minnesota.”
Erickson said during an interview that new resident surveys have consistently shown that the reputation for educational excellence in District 194 is the No. 1 reason that people move to the district, which includes most of Lakeville, parts of Burnsville and Elko New Market, and portions of Eureka, Credit River and New Market townships.
Reasons No. 2 and 3 are public safety and parks, which Erickson helped guide as Lakeville grew rapidly during his time as city administrator from 1990 to 2004.
Erickson said he used his background with the city to help inform board decisions related to development in the 11,500-student district, which is experiencing another growth phase.
District 194 is currently undertaking a large review of its facilities to accommodate growing enrollment, in addition to the completed or planned additions to five elementary schools since 2019. That analysis indicates the need for two new elementary schools, a middle school and other facilities in the next 10 years.
Erickson, who has served as the board’s treasurer for eight-plus years, said he’s been focused on fiscal accountability during his time on the board. He said he contributed to the board’s adoption of a 5 percent general fund balance policy. It’s the district’s reserve that could be used in times of financial stress, such as the 2010 delay in state aid payments.
It is expected that all units of government will have financial challenges as the state deals with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erickson said that strong fiscal management has led to an upgrade of the district’s bond rating from Aa2 to Aa3. That’s important to district taxpayers since the improved bond rating means the district has lower interest rates on bonds. Erickson said a favorable interest rate of 2.0243 percent was obtained for a bond sale in March.
He said he’s also been a strong supporter of the AVID program as a way to close the achievement gap between white and minority students.
Advancement Via Individual Determination is a nationwide program that provides curricular, social and emotional support for students in the academic middle.
Erickson said he advocated for reforms Integration and Equity funds while serving on a Minnesota House task force, saying he had Lakeville students testify that more funds be directed toward classroom programs like AVID.
He said he helped create an AVID scholarship program that has doubled the amount of funds distributed in the past four years, now handing out 10 $1,000 scholarships in 2020.
“Many of these students from myriad backgrounds are the first in their family to attend college,” Erickson said. “One hundred percent, all of the seniors who graduated this year will go into the military or attend a two- or a four-year college.”
He said it’s very fulfilling to see the success of these students and see the fruits of their labor.
Erickson said the purpose of his third term was to establish new district leadership, which was accomplished with the hiring of Superintendent Michael Baumann. Baumann, the former District 194 executive director of business services, was a unanimous selection of the board in April 2017 after finalist interviews.
Erickson, a senior development associate with the Edina-based commercial real estate company Wildamere, said he will continue to be involved in the community, including work with the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
He will also be able to spend more time with his family. He has been married 47 years to Shelley. The Ericksons have daughters Jenna and Krista — both Lakeville High School graduates — and three grandchildren.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
