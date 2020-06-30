The American Red Cross, JustServe.org, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints invites the public for a Day of Service for COVID-19 relief. On Wednesday, July 8, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., a blood drive will be held at the church at 18460 Kachina Court in Lakeville. Participants should sign up at redcrossblood.org. Registration closes July 6.
A drop off box will be at the church building. Please consider donating the following items:
Food pantry supplies for 360 Communities,
Food tray favors for Fairview Ridges Hospitals,
Homemade, whimsical pillowcases for Ryan’s Case for Smiles and
Face masks for the Salvation Army.
More information about these donation items is at JustServe.org.
Guidelines will be followed to protect the health and safety of those in the community. For more information, email JustServe.stacie@gmail.com.
