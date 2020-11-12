Former police captain placed second in eight-man race
John Bermel, a former Apple Valley Police captain, will be the newest Lakeville City Council member after the new year starts.
Bermel, who is currently the director of Security and Emergency Management at Carleton College in Northfield, earned one of two four-year terms up for grabs during last week’s election, along with incumbent Council Member Luke Hellier.
Bermel earned 17.1% of the vote to outdo incumbent Council Member Brian “Baldy” Wheeler who had 16.54%. Only 300 votes separated the two – 9,215-8,915.
Hellier, who provided some perspective on the race in last week’s edition, received the most votes with 13,518 or 25.08%. He will start his second term in 2021.
This is Bermel’s first elected position in public office, though he is not new to public service.
“My main message has consistently been my experience in municipal government leadership and my priorities of public safety, taxes, and growth,” Bermel said of his campaign.
Bermel has also served on the Apple Valley Traffic Safety Committee, Dakota Communications Center Law Enforcement Operations Committee (alternate) and a variety of leadership positions in Boy Scouts, Hosanna church and sports-related organizations.
Bermel said public safety and growth were the most frequent topics he heard from citizens during the campaign.
“For public safety, my background as a police veteran and police administrator lent credibility,” Bermel said.
He said people want to know a well-equipped, well trained public safety professional who understands the community’s values will show up when they call 911.
During the campaign, Bermel said talking about his approach to growth was one of his priorities.
He said people want community growth to happen in sync with staff resources and city infrastructure along with job growth.
“People appreciated my common sense approach to balanced growth that addresses the needs of all people at all stages of life,” he said.
Bermel said he knocked on several thousand doors and left campaign literature with people.
“I want to acknowledge and thank the several volunteers in the community who door knocked, dropped literature, and hosted a meet and greet event for the campaign,” he said.
He also used digital media to reach potential voters, including providing information about his positions on the issues on his website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Others receiving votes in the eight-man race were Richard Henderson, 8,078 votes or 14.99%; Mike Robole, 4,987 votes or 9.25%; Sham (Hesham Shaaban), 3,313 votes or 6.15%; Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar, 3,015 votes or 5.59%; and Robert Vandenbos, 2,504 votes or 4.65%.
There were 344 write-ins or 0.64%.
The City Council includes five members. Other members who were not on the ballot this year were Mayor Doug Anderson and council members Michelle Volk and Joshua Lee.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.