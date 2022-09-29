Some people have described training for the marching band season like a getting ready to run a marathon.
The amount of focus and endurance that’s needed to assemble a flawless show can allow a squad to cross the finish line ahead of the competition.
The Lakeville South Marching Cougars are taking the analogy a step further this year with their show “26.2,” the distance in miles of a marathon.
The band’s show includes reference to running theme and ancient Greece, where the marathon got its start.
“It’s about perseverance, team building and the will it takes to work hard at something,” said Charlotte Baker, a drum major. “It is coming together great. We keep adding things through the year. It has started out simple, and it becomes more complex as it comes together. It’s fun to see all the pieces come together.”
The band has performed its show in competition three times in the past two weeks and earned record scores in all performance facets, said band director Chad Bieniek.
The squad placed first in Class AA on Sept. 24 at the Rosemount Marching Band Festival and the Music of the Knight Festival at Irondale High School.
At Rosemount, the band earned Outstanding Color Guard, Outstanding Percussion, and Owen Constine, Lucy Ruhland and Alex Allen earned Outstanding Soloist awards.
At Irondale, awards were netted in Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard and Outstanding Percussion.
At the Waseca Band Classic on Saturday, Sept. 17, they competed in the parade and field show.
They earned the People’s Choice Award, Outstanding Wind Section, Outstanding Color Guard and Outstanding Drum Majors in the parade, and the highest score in school history in field show.
“It’s amazing,” said Aja Dressler, a mellophone player. “We have spent so long on this show. We know this is an amazing show. To receive the awards, it feels so good. It makes it 10 times better.”
Dressler said she loves the overall effect of the performance.
She said it is a complex show that tests the band members’ endurance and musical precision.
Baker said she can tell if the show is going well when they hit on the big impact moments.
“The feeling up there and conducting is magical,” Baker said. “I have to stay calm on the inside even though I’m feeling super awesome and beaming on the inside.”
The band is led by senior drum majors Carrie Tiong, Evan Simpson and Baker.
Bieniek said the marching band strives to be an opportunity for all as no one is cut and all students have the opportunity to work together to create a refined and beautiful product through collaboration, dedication and teamwork.
In summer band practices, Dressler said the band first worked to make the music perfect and then added the choreography as the competition season approached.
She said it takes a couple of hours of work to get different elements of the show correct.
Dressler said she knows when the difficult moments of the show are coming.
“If I just hit on those moments, the entire rest of the show is a breeze,” Dressler said. “You have the adrenaline going and after that, it’s ‘Oh, well, there is nothing else too hard.’ ”
Dressler said it is a team effort, as everyone has a equal part in the show.
“The awards are great and everyone has worked hard for them,” Baker said. “To make something you are proud of is more important than that.”
She said she is proud of the band.
“It is awesome to see their hard work come to fruition,” she said.
Bieniek said the support from the community has been awesome.
Gary Thorson of Holiday and Mega Stop in Lakeville donated a truck trailer to the band, and for the first year the school has dedicated funding to pay stipends to directors.
“When they do that, they are saying what you are doing is awesome for kids, and we want you to keep doing it,” he said.
Fundraising also helps pay to for transportation and other fees for the band to travel to contests. Bieniek said it costs about $6,000 to bring the show on the road for a weekend contest.
“Without the support of the directors and parents, we could not do it without them,” Baker said.
“They are people who really want to help us make the best product we can,” she said. “They are people who are passionate about what we do. The whole team of parents cater to whatever you need.”
“The band directors they push us past our limits,” Dressler said. “They always have our backs. They always know what we need to do to improve.”
The band will perform their show at this week’s homecoming football game at Lakeville South and at the Youth in Music show at US Bank Stadium on Saturday October. The Youth in Music Show will field top bands from Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and South Dakota.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
