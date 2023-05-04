It will be replaced by after-school session integrating its strategies
For the past 15 years, the Lakeville Area School District’s AVID program has been lauded for providing a solid educational foundation for students to forge a bright future.
This year, the program served students in seventh through 12 grades through an extra AVID adviser class in which the students learned organizational and note-taking skills, along with having academic support in a wide range of areas.
Through the district’s fiscal year 2024 budget cuts, one guiding principle was to eliminate high school classes that did have at least 15 students.
With 32 AVID students at Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools this year, the district decided to eliminate the program, but will offer AVID strategies through an after-school program.
The district will drop the AVID name and curriculum support offered by the national AVID program, which will save $30,000.
AVID has been one component of the district’s Achievement and Integration Plan, which was approved by the School Board during its regular April 25 meeting.
Board members asked several questions about discontinuing AVID and what supports would be offered in its place.
Director of Equity Services Lydia Lindsoe said the district will offer an after-school time with a staff adviser to re-create the AVID advisory period.
She said that 200 District 194 staff members have been trained in AVID strategies, which will intentionally be expanded throughout the district.
“Our hope is to continue to have all of those strategies in all of our classrooms,” Lindsoe said.
One of the focuses of AVID is to serve minority populations, those in the academic middle, and those who would be the first in their family to attend college. Among other features of AVID is investigating colleges and making campus visits.
The intent would be to replicate the family atmosphere in the current class-day AVID advisory periods in the after-school program. The other organizational, goal setting, note taking and academic tutoring strategies will be incorporated as well.
“I know the kids who are in AVID right now,” Lindsoe said. “They will get the support they need.”
The $1.7 million in Achievement and Integration Plan dedicates funding to pay stipends to after-school advisers and transportation for students in 2023-24. The plan also funds School Success liaisons and the Young Scholars program.
School Success liaisons are multicultural staff members who aim to boost academic achievement by mentoring students; holding meetings with students, staff, and parents; and helping families understand policies and fill out paperwork.
Young Scholars is a K-2 program that facilitates advanced academic opportunities for high potential students from underrepresented groups.
Program goals
The goals of the Achievement and Integration plan for 2023-26 are to reduce the gaps between white and racially and economically diverse groups from 11.1 to 8.1% in the graduation rate, 9.5 to 3.5% for the Measures of Academic Progress in Reading test, and 11.2 to 8.2% for enrollment in Advanced Academic classes.
The district also aims to increase the percentage of students’ access to teachers/classrooms demonstrating culturally responsive pedagogy and practices from 48.14 to 68% in 2026.
Lindsoe said the district did not meet a goal in the 2020-23 plan to boost the hiring of diverse staff members. She said the percentage declined during those years from 2 to 1.5%.
It has been difficult for many districts across the state to hire more diverse teachers, according to Lindsoe.
Among the challenges are the low number of diverse graduates with teaching degrees and the high demand for diversity in schools.
Just because the district doesn’t have it as a goal in the plan, the work still continues to hire diverse staff.
District 194 receives Achievement and Integration funding from the state of Minnesota since it has 20% fewer “protected” students enrolled than in the neighboring district of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage.
Protected students are African/Black Americans, Asian/Pacific Americans, Chicano/Latino Americans, American Indian/Alaskan Native, and multicultural.
The purpose of Achievement and Integration is to pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities, and reduce academic disparities based on students’ racial, ethnic, and economic backgrounds.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.