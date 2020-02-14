Lakeville’s AVID students celebrate new year by all earning college acceptance letters
Every high school student is on a journey to the next phase of their life.
The new year had barely started and all 39 of the Lakeville Area School District’s AVID program’s 2020 graduates had a good idea where that next phase would begin, as all had earned college acceptance letters.
While it’s happened before, advisers say not this early for the 12-year-old Lakeville AVID.
The program, which stands for Advancement Via Individual Determination and is offered in middle and high school, is for students in the academic middle who are identified as those who can benefit from it.
Lakeville AVID, which has 277 students in grades seven through 12, creates a family-like support network in a class that meets every day throughout the school year. It offers its own curriculum that focuses on reading and writing, along with its highly-touted Socratic seminars, organizational tools, Cornell notes and college visits.
Lydia Lindsoe, AVID director, said the district wants to top last year’s numbers from the AVID class of 2019, which earned 122 college credits, 153 college acceptance letters and $18 million in scholarships and grants.
After it was made known that each of the 2020 Lakeville AVID seniors had been accepted to college, the newspaper spoke with some of the students about the program and their future plans.
Middle school
Each of the four students started AVID, which is open to all students and focuses on reducing the achievement gap, while they were in middle school.
Lakeville North student Oscar Munguia admits that he wasn’t the best at time management in middle school. He said AVID helped keep him on track and propelled him to do better.
“At first I thought it was impossible to go to college,” said Munguia, who will be the first in his family to attend college. “Now I think it’s impossible not to go to college. AVID helped me realize that although it’s tricky and scary, with help you can do it.”
Lakeville South student Gwen Wellnitz, who also will be the first in her family to attend college, said her academic improvement was gradual. She said AVID’s family-like support system and organizational skills helped the most.
“They taught you how to be a good student, and how to use that to make a better future,” Wellnitz said.
Lakeville South student Jacob Cruit said he wasn’t thinking about going to college when he was that age, adding that AVID changed his mindset to see college as an attainable goal.
“It’s more of a life prep course than a college prep course,” Cruit said of AVID. “It’s one of the most important classes I’ve had.”
Lakeville North student Josie Morss said in middle school she knew she wanted to be a doctor or a journalist, but didn’t know how to get there.
“AVID in a nutshell is people who have dreams and they don’t know what to do next,” Morss said. “They don’t know how, and this is the place where you figure out how to do it.”
Lindsoe said: “The bottom line, AVID gets the students thinking at a higher level and really pushes them to where they can achieve at their full potential by the support of their AVID teachers.”
AVID
These four students said every component of the AVID program contributed to their success.
The most mentioned feature was the family-like atmosphere that is created by keeping the same group of students and AVID mentors together as they journey through middle school and then high school.
This creates familiarity, trust and consistency for students who might not be experiencing this in or away from school.
The students described their AVID advisers like a parent and their classmates like brothers and sisters who they have fun with, support and get through the ups and downs.
Munguia said his adviser Deserea Niemann is always thinking about her students, and his AVID friends are there to help him all the time.
“Here you get to be yourself as much as you can,” he said. “That is the best way to lead is to be yourself and tell others to be themselves.”
Morss described the class as collaborative, with students struggling together to overcome difficult academic challenges. The students also said AVID is a release valve, a critical support and a place where they learn how to ask questions.
While students are doing tasks all day, AVID is a time when they can ask “how” and “why” things are happening.
“AVID teaches how to ask questions,” Munguia said. “It gets rid of the fear of asking questions.”
“It taught me to be organized and communicate with other students about school, which I wasn’t doing at the time,” Cruit said of entering AVID in middle school.
“It taught me that you don’t have to do things by yourself,” said Munguia, who as the oldest child learned to be independent early on and help out his siblings.
“I can help someone as much as they can help me,” he said.
Cruit said sometime second semester of last year, the AVID class changed from a class that taught them how to do well in school, to how they were going to be successful after college.
Cruit said AVID affects students in every class since it provides a system and skills needed to succeed.
“It has helped me to be prepared for what’s coming up, to discuss with people my classwork and learn more of what is going on in college to be more comfortable with the entire experience,” Cruit said.
College visits
Other components of AVID and weekly speakers who talk about the journeys to their careers and taking students on college visits.
Cruit, who will be attending Minnesota State University Southeast in Winona to study welding technology, became familiar with the school because AVID linked him to Camp College in Winona. It is a program that has high school students staying at the college in the summer to learn about topics such as applications, financial aid, program choices and college life from administrators.
Cruit said Camp College and other visits are important because the students are able to see different program offerings and get a feel for what it would be like to be there.
Wellnitz said it nice to gain a holistic view of colleges during visits that students might not otherwise be able to do on their own.
Munguia, who plans to study business at Concordia University in St. Paul, said he wanted a college where he could make connections and immerse himself in the community and the college. That desire stems from AVID’s community service component that has students volunteering at nonprofits and in schools, such as tutoring elementary school students.
Morss, who is still working through her college decision, said she’s looking for a school that has opportunities, internships, diversity and respects other cultures.
“I want something that will be like a home, just like AVID is a home,” Morss said.
She said AVID has taught her to take advantage of resources in college like tutors. AVID has twice weekly tutorials for students to focus on classroom challenges.
Morss said she might have failed a math class if it wasn’t for the tutuorial help in AVID.
Another AVID resource that Wellnitz took advantage of was an ACT tutor and taking the ACT more than once in an effort to improve her score. Cruit said many of the students wouldn’t even know how to prepare for the ACT without AVID.
Wellnitz, who plans to attend the College of St. Catherine to study education and math, said her teachers were a big support system for her and she wants to give back in the same way.
While she is set in her college path, Wellnitz said some of her classmates are clueless about the next stage of their lives.
“There is a lot of chaos in other people’s lives,” Wellnitz said. “I feel comfortable all the way through until I’m done with college. They have said there is a lot of stuff that is going to come up and here is how you are going to handle it.”
Wellnitz, along with many other AVID students, is already earning college credits through the Post-Secondary Education Options program.
“I know how to take a college class and pass it,” Wellnitz said. “I know I can do it. I can build a future for myself.”
She’s not the only one who’s building toward something better.
“A lot of people in this class have gone through lot of hardship and different family situations,” Wellnitz said. “People want them. They are getting amazing offers to come to college. People are saying: ‘Please, come here.’ We’ve gotten better grades and test scores because of this. They are saying: ‘An AVID kid is what we want.’ It great we get to celebrate that together.”
Final words
Graduation day for these seniors will be a bittersweet moment, as it will signify the time they leave behind their AVID experience. The few seconds of recognition they receive as their names are read while they walk across the stage won’t be enough to sum up the work they’ve done to achieve that diploma.
“Everyone in here works really hard,” Cruit said. “They have jobs and family commitments. They are some of the most hard working people I’ve ever seen.”
He said being in AVID takes a dedicated student to realize that all of the building blocks early on have a purpose later on.
Morss said it takes a student’s commitment to remain in AVID, noting that she had to take two “early bird” classes to keep AVID on her daily schedule.
“I’m self-motivated,” Morss said. “I’m motivated to do this kind of work and get into college. I’m hard-working and get things done when it needs to be done because it has got to happen sometime.”
Aside from the academic building blocks he learned, Morss and Munguia said they learned about themselves.
“It helped me to get comfortable with me as a person to make me willing to talk about anything,” Morss said.
“I am somebody who can push myself when I’m unmotivated and I can push others and be a leader when I need to be. I tell people ‘Come on, now let’s do this.’ in a positive and nonchalant way.
“AVID comes down to someone who cares; someone who wants to do better with their life,” Munguia said.
Wellnitz said the teachers and staff members who nudged and worked with these students knew they were smart, and they gave them to opportunity to prove it.
“I’m very determined with a strong will,” Wellnitz said. “I go after every opportunity I can find to make better future for myself. I am proud of everything I’ve accomplished and I’m willing to work hard to accomplish more.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.