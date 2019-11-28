A high number of property-damage crashes continue to plague Lakeville’s two-lane roundabout four years after its introduction
When the two-lane roundabout at County Road 50 and County Road 60 (185th Street) in Lakeville opened in the fall of 2015 it was the first of its kind in Dakota County and widely viewed as the shape of things to come. Four years later there is reason to believe that the first could also be the last.
Confusion, improper lane changes, excessive speed, aggressive driving and unfamiliarity have combined to produce a drastic increase in the number of non-injury accidents at the intersection, leaving transportation experts and county and city officials without viable way to reduce them.
Police records show that there were 127 accidents at the intersection in a one-year period, dating back to last July, with only four involving injuries. While an increase in “property-damage” accidents was predicted when the roundabout went in, experts were in agreement that the number would be reduced significantly after the first year.
That has not happened in Lakeville or at a number of other two-lane roundabouts throughout Minnesota. As a result, the enthusiasm for two-lane roundabouts that existed four years ago has waned.
“There is a tendency to think long and hard about putting in a full two-lane roundabout, knowing the issues,” said Derek Leuer, State Traffic Safety Engineer for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT). “We’ve been telling our designers and managers to go with as few lanes as possible.”
Asked specifically about the CR 50/CR 60 roundabout and the number of reported accidents, Leuer said, “It’s probably more than anyone would want. And is it higher than I would want it to be? Yes.”
John Hourdos, Director of the Minnesota Traffic Observatory at the University of Minnesota, has been involved in a number of studies focused on reducing accidents at two-lane roundabouts. While the roundabout designs are believed to be sound, the public’s overall ability to navigate through them is not.
“Government officials are not blind to the problem,” Hourdos said. “A lot of officials are kind of holding their breath, hoping the problem is going to go away with time.”
That list may or may not include city and county officials, for they have been relatively tight lipped when it comes to responding publicly about the high number of accidents.
Deputy Chief John Kornmann responded in an e-mail to the newspaper: “In regard to the CR50/185th Street Roundabout we would refer you to City Hall for comment.”
Lakeville Mayor Doug Anderson pointed out that there were only four accidents that included injuries among the 127 reported, while also acknowledging that he wished the number of accidents would be lower.
“I am very pleased with the addition of the roundabout,” Anderson said, “particularly how it has sped up traffic flow through the intersection.”
Dakota County had the final say in deciding to opt for a two-lane roundabout rather than a traditional intersection with stoplights due to the fact that it involves two county roads. Traffic engineer Kristi Sebastian provided the following statement on behalf of the county when asked to comment on the number of accidents:
“Dakota County staff reviews each intersection to determine what traffic control would be the most appropriate tool given all considerations. Roundabouts, even full two-lane roundabouts, have been shown to reduce severe injury and fatal crashes. “
The police department provide 2018 crash data for the intersection through a Data Request Form, along with data for other intersections. The results showed 127 accidents.
There were 10 crashes at the intersection in 2014 – the year before the roundabout went in, according to a second police records request reply. One of the crashes was a hit-and-run, the other nine were property damage crashes with no injuries in any of the incidents.
A study commissioned by Dakota County in 2011 during the decision-making process also shows how dramatic the rise in accidents has been. It pointed out that there were 10 reported crashes at the intersection between January 2006 and October 2010, for a crash frequency of two per year. There was one fatal crash at the intersection in 2005.
There were an additional 13 crashes noted on incident reports by the city with $1,000 or more property damage that were not in the state database.
The study was guided by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) that consisted of technical staff from the city of Lakeville, Dakota County and Bolton & Menk Inc.
The study suggested that, “The most appropriate intersection design increases mobility and safety of all users now and into the future, is cost effective, and minimizes environmental impacts.”
In addition, the county pointed out that, “Data from the past five years indicates that the current intersection does not have significant safety issues. The number of crashes for the type of traffic control, roadway speed, and traffic volume is below the statewide average.”
With safety not being a major issue, the decision to put in a two-lane roundabout had more to do with reducing backups during peak traffic times. Based on the accident figures, at what cost?
“That’s a fair question,” Leuer said. “Our goal at (MnDOT) is to reduce the severity as much as possible,” Leuer said, “and sometimes that does come with an increase in property crashes.’’
Better design
The Minnesota Department of Transportation commissioned a study in July of 2017 on two-lane roundabouts, with a goal of finding a way to reduce the number of crashes. It was headed by Hourdos, with the CR 50/CR 60 roundabout one of four in the state examined via mounted cameras.
Here is a portion of that study’s findings:
“The prevalence of driver errors and property damage crashes at “2x2” roundabout conflict locations, where two entering through lanes cross two exiting through lanes, may deter agencies from implementing such designs in favor of single-lane roundabouts. … The effects of this can be seen across Minnesota, where several 2x2 roundabouts have recently been converted to 2x1 configurations by changing striping to reduce the number of available through lanes. At best, this is only a temporary solution, however, since the additional capacity will likely be needed in less than 20 years.”
Dakota County Transportation Director Mark Krebsbach said there will be no major changes to the CR 50/CR 60 intersection. For the most part, any reduction in the number of accidents will be up to those who drive through it. Hourdos said the Lakeville video showed some familiar issues.
People were not clear that they needed to choose the appropriate lane before they enter the roundabout, he said, so they make improper lane changes once inside the roundabout. Drivers also failed to yield properly to cars already in the roundabout, causing side-swipe and read-end collisions.
“As I always tell my students, as engineers we cannot control people,” Hourdos said. “We create signs, we create land markings and we create fines, but people are going to do what is natural to them. So we look for controls that naturally make people do the right thing.”
The problem of drivers using excess speed through the roundabout is complicated by the fact that there actually isn’t a speed limit. The yellow signs that alert drivers to the upcoming roundabout include a posted speed of 20 mph, but it is only a suggested speed.
There would have to be a black-and-white sign with a posted speed for it to be a speed limit, and thus subject to a ticket and fine. Rather than post a mandatory reduced speed limit, MnDOT’s approach has been to make access through the roundabout “uncomfortable” at an elevated rate of speed.
“There have been a lot suggestions to put up flashing signs and lower the speed limit,” Leuer said, “but unfortunately they have not been real effective.’’
Similarly, when a police presence was increased at the roundabout and drivers traveling faster than 20 mph were given a warning, there was a decrease in the number of people exceeding the suggested limit. However, as soon as the police presence was reduced, the numbers went back to where they had been.
Thus, a “new and improved” intersection continues to be plagued by an age-old problem.
“Ninety-nine point ninety-nine percent of accidents are not acts of God,” Hourdos said. “We only have suggestive ways to try to get (drivers) to do the right thing.”
