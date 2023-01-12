lv anderson 3.jpg

Former Mayor Doug Anderson talks with visitors at the reception in his honor prior to his last Lakeville City Council meeting in December.

 Photo from the city of Lakeville

Though Doug Anderson entered elected public service later in life, his impact on the city of Lakeville during the past decade has been informed by his experiences gained in the higher education and nonprofit sectors over his career.

Anderson has been a Lakeville resident since 1983 when he and his wife, Deb, moved to town to be closer to Deb’s family, Jerry and Martha Erickson, who ran the longtime downtown Erickson Drug store.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

