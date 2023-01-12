Though Doug Anderson entered elected public service later in life, his impact on the city of Lakeville during the past decade has been informed by his experiences gained in the higher education and nonprofit sectors over his career.
Anderson has been a Lakeville resident since 1983 when he and his wife, Deb, moved to town to be closer to Deb’s family, Jerry and Martha Erickson, who ran the longtime downtown Erickson Drug store.
Community involvement was ingrained in the Andersons’ lives, and Doug was serving on the city’s Finance Committee in 2012 when he decided to run for City Council.
He said he was motivated to seek a seat after a news story said the council was dysfunctional, and Anderson wanted to change that.
“We needed good people to step in,” Anderson said.
He said when he arrived on the council, he focused on civility, trust and respect for others, saying he learned how to have polite conversations in some challenging situations.
Anderson said early on he realized the importance of servant leadership and how important it is to listen for the betterment of the community.
In the decade leading up to his election, Anderson had served in business and financial leadership roles for Hamline University in St. Paul.
He said in working in higher education and his 10 years as CFO of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, he learned what it means to be a servant leader working with a team.
“You have to understand who people are and be a good listener,” he said.
He said he was grateful for his experiences and maturity that helped him navigate council operations and develop fundamental relationships in an effort to be successful.
Anderson said that doesn’t mean that you agree all the time, but that you trust others on their word.
After serving four years as a council member, Anderson ran for mayor and won 88% of the vote in 2016 to be elected to a two-year term.
While he focused on civility as a council member, serving as mayor allowed him to set the tone at top.
“I did make a conscious choice to operate the meetings a bit more informally to ensure transparency and make sure (residents’) voices were heard,” Anderson said.
Anderson was reelected in 2018 to Lakeville’s new four-year mayoral term with 86% of the vote, and over the past six years he regularly opened meetings to public comment as items were discussed even when the action didn’t require a public hearing.
“There is obviously a risk to running the meeting in that fashion, but that risk should be managed,” he said.
He said there has been only one time in his six years that he’s had to strike the gavel in an effort to bring order in a meeting because someone was speaking out of turn.
Anderson said he hopes people would remember that the City Council functioned with civility and respect during his time as mayor.
“I am proud of how we have worked together,” Anderson said. “I am grateful to the other council members when they have expressed that they have felt free to bring their thoughts and experiences to the council. That brings gratitude to my heart.”
Even though there have been healthy debates on the council, Anderson said they can disagree and “we are cool with it.”
“I would like to see it be a model for other cities and in other aspects of the community,” he said. “As a country we need more civility and (to) respect our differences of opinion. We have a phenomenal country in the history of the world. We have to work to keep it that way.”
Accomplishments
Anderson said he is proud of the way the council has supported city staff in allowing them to do their jobs and provide them with the resources to do it well.
He said City Administrator Justin Miller, who was hired in 2014, has done a phenomenal job of running city operations.
“The years have proved out how good of a decision that was,” Anderson said of the hiring that he was a part of as a council member.
Anderson also credited the work of longtime and new staff members who have led the way in bringing financial stability, economic growth, orderly development, and excellent city services.
Many staff members have served the city of Lakeville for decades before retiring, which is an indication that working for the city is a good career with solid leadership from staff and the City Council.
As a finance professional, Anderson is proud of the financial state of the city, noting that it has the lowest tax rate in Dakota County; the planning work that has been done to manage the city’s rapid housing growth without losing the hometown feel; and the way the city responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said the coordinated and compassionate response was due to the city’s elected and appointed officials having developed and nurtured partnerships, such as those with area legislators, cities and Dakota County government, the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Lakeville Area School District, and area nonprofits.
Anderson said the strength of the community depends on people getting involved and pulling together, like the business, faith, civic groups, and units of government did during the pandemic.
He said the city needs to encourage and nurture these relationships.
The city has had a history of attracting people to serve on its boards and commissions, but a more concerted effort is being made to bring programs and volunteer opportunities throughout Lakeville and to diverse populations.
Thankful
In departing elected service, Anderson said he is thankful for many things.
Anderson said he was grateful for residents electing him and for approving the $38 million park bond referendum in 2021. The funding is being used to renovate Antlers Park, build an outdoor ice sheet at Hasse Arena, build out Avonlea Park, and renovate the cabin at Ritter Farm Park among other projects.
Anderson thanked city staff members, many who have worked through the middle of the night without people realizing their dedication to plowing streets, taking care of parks, keeping the water running, and tending to administrative duties.
He is thankful for the businesses that have invested in Lakeville to bring a vitality to downtown and other commercial areas to provide jobs and services to residents.
Anderson also credited his wife and children for their support and sacrifice over the years.
During his last meeting, Miller and council members reflected on Anderson’s time as mayor.
Miller praised Anderson for his historical, financial and leadership perspectives.
“I have learned from your wisdom and mentorships and intentional approach to boodling relationships,” Council Member Joshua Lee said.
“One of the things is that Doug is incredibly passionate about is passion for voice of the process,” Council Member John Bermel said. “He wants people to be heard and gives them every opportunity to do that.”
“As a council we are civil, and civil probably explains it a lot,” Council Member Michelle Volk said. “We can agree to disagree. … It has a lot to do with your leadership and how you help lead us through all of these difficult decisions we have to make.”
Luke Hellier, who was sworn in as mayor last Tuesday, recalled a breakfast meeting with Anderson in 2015 when Anderson encouraged him to run for council.
“It was a pivotal moment in my life, and I will cherish it for the rest of my life,” Hellier said.
He said Anderson has the heart of a servant leader, and Hellier hopes to carry his standard forward.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.