Since the spring of 2019, Lakeville Area Arts Center stakeholders have been assembling and implementing directives from its Strategic Plan.
While the two-month closure of the facility after the COVID-19 pandemic entered the U.S. sidetracked some goals, the fact the plan was completed prior to the outbreak was a good thing, according to Joe Masiarchin, Arts Center director.
Masiarchin, who presented a report on the Strategic Plan in May to the City Council, said one of the main initiatives was to bring programs to Lakeville residents outside the Arts Center walls. That included conducting arts programs at locations such as senior living facilities, parks and in people’s homes.
The latter was the initiative that kicked into high gear when the state’s stay-at-home order was issued and the Arts Center closed in mid-March.
After the closure, staff and volunteers put together Art Kits To-Go, which provide instructions and materials for activities such as working with clay, ceramic or paint.
The center also organized three online classes where people could use household objects and materials to create an art project. The online classes have now been expanded to other areas.
The idea for the kits grew out of the Strategic Plan before the pandemic in an effort to reach people, like those in senior living facilities who might not have ready access to the Arts Center.
Masiarchin said the Arts Center has distributed several hundred Art Kits To-Go in the past eight weeks.
“We had no expectations how many to make,” Masiarchin said. “We just knew from touching base with people that there was a desire to still do something. At that point, our options were limited.
“We were canceling thousands of registrations. … Art is a huge part of many people’s lives. We wanted to be able to provide something to fulfill that need.
“We were definitely getting feedback from people who were feeling the crunch of home and not being able to go out,” Masiarchin said.
The Arts Center was handing out so many kits, that it ran out of supplies after a few days. That sent staff scrambling to order more.
Masiarchin knew the project was a success when he learned that some young people were organizing their own Zoom meetings to do the same Art Kits To-Go together from their separate homes.
The Arts Center also conducted online Zoom classes, a feature that wasn’t around prior to the pandemic.
But with so many school-age children and adults using the online virtual meeting platform, it seemed only natural for the Arts Center to extend its program for distance learning.
“They needed in it in their lives,” Masiarchin said. “That is the amazing part about art is the escape it provides.”
In-person course have been restarted, as those are limited to six participants and under.
Masiarchin said the first priority is to make the classes safe for participants and instructors.
In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he said the Arts Center staff has gone through a training that hospital staff go through on disinfecting spaces and having safe interactions with others.
Masiarchin said it seems like all he has been doing is creating preparedness plans for re-opening the center.
But now that those plans are in place, he’s excited to get back to the main mission of the Arts Center – to promote cultural enrichment and provide artistic experiences for the community.
More about the Arts Center is at lakevilleareaartscenter.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
