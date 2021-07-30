Photo submitted
The Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center is expected to be completed for a January 2022 opening.
Photo submitted
Jay and Sue Blanchard presented a matching donation of $50,000 to Superintendent Michael Baumann (right) after the Buy A Seat Fundraiser, which was chaired by Bob Erickson (left), met its goal of selling 468 seats for $100 each before April 30.
Buy A Seat Fundraiser exceeds goal
Swimming and Lakeville have had a lot of cheer about lately.
While Lakeville’s Regan Smith is competing in the pool at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, this week, construction of the $15.9 million, 22,000-square-foot Lakeville Area School Blanchard Aquatic Center is moving along.
Excitement is building toward the Aquatic Center’s January 2022 opening, as the Lakeville community responded to a Buy A Seat Fundraiser by exceeding the 468-seat goal by April 30 and unlocking an additional $50,000 matching donation from Jay and Sue Blanchard, owners of Lakeville business Safety Signs.
“There is a dedicated group of volunteers that have been working hard to assure that all of the best elements are included in the final design of the pool,” Sue Blanchard said of the fundraising effort. “Jay and I thought if we could provide some additional incentive, that it may make their job a little easier.”
She said she was happy that the effort was successful and the fundraising goal was met.
The Blanchards are Lakeville High School graduates and their parents still reside in Lakeville. Jay Blanchard was a member of the Lakeville High School swim team, and Sue Blanchard’s family also has Lakeville swim alumni.
The fundraising goal was not only met, but it exceeded expectations with the sale of 577 seats for $100 each. Donors who gave during the drive will be recognized on a Wall of Fame.
The seats are designed to be added to the aquatic center’s metal bleachers to enhance the audience experience.
Bob Erickson, chair of the Buy A Seat Fundraiser, said it was an overwhelming response from the Lakeville swim community, including the Storm Swim Club and North Star Diving Club.
He said there were several $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000 donations from families.
Major donors included the Lakeville Lions, Lakeville Rotary, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 210, Amazon, Dakota Electric, HOBO Inc., Kohlnhofer Agency, Advanced Wireless, Thomson Reuters, Schmitty & Sons, Loeffler & Styer Transportation, along with local banks Lakeview, Frandsen, Citizens, Merchants and New Market.
“The pool fundraising committee wants to thank the Lakeville community for making a huge splash with their generous support,” Erickson said. “We’re looking forward the grand opening of the Blanchard Aquatic Center.”
The Blanchards, who also donated $250,000 to the project, said they appreciate all of the effort that so many have put forth in regard to the new pool.
Fundraising has been cited as a key element in raising the profile of the Aquatic Center to that of a regional competitive site on par with the University of Minnesota and Rochester aquatic centers.
District 194 currently has a swimming pool at Kenwood Trail Middle School and a diving well at McGuire Middle School. The Lakeville North and Lakeville South swimming teams typically practice together, but trade off use of the sites for competitions.
The new Aquatic Center will feature a 25-yard long, eight-lane pool with a two-board, diving well.
Both Lakeville South and Lakeville North high school swim teams will use the pool as their home pool for meets and practices. Superintendent Michael Baumann said in a Loeffler Construction video that the project provides the opportunity to students across the community to have swimming in the curriculum.
Lakeville South High School swim coach Rick Ringeisen added that the exciting part about the pool is that aquatics physical education classes will be offered for the first time since the high school opened at the turn of the last century.
He said that is fantastic for the community.
“It is going to be first class,” he said. “I call it the pool of dreams.”
“We have been short on pool space for 20 years, and this is the pool worth waiting for,” Ringeisen said.
Donations are still being accepted for the Aquatic Center. More is at https://www.isd194.org/Page/3403.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
