City leaders want more detailed cost estimates; neighbors and park commission opposed
A restaurant concept being considered for Antlers Park needs more time to cook before Lakeville leaders decide if it’s ready to be served.
During an April 25 work session, City Council members, Lakeville Parks and Natural Resources Commission members, and neighbors surrounding the historic park on the east side of Lake Marion raised several concerns about the idea that could have a private restaurateur operate inside a building shell paid for by the city.
Some council members found the high end $1.1 million cost estimate to construct an up to 1,400-square-foot building shell for the restaurant prohibitive, and residents who live near the park submitted a petition opposing the project based on several factors, including a lack public involvement, along with concerns about costs, the public-private partnership, parking and the restaurant serving alcohol.
The Lakeville Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission sent a letter to the council saying it opposes the restaurant concept for the same reasons.
The initial concept plan of a renovated Antlers Park that was reviewed by the commission did not include a restaurant. The restaurant idea emerged from a Jan. 25 City Council work session discussion.
Despite the opposition, council members decided to keep exploring the restaurant concept.
City staff will work with construction and design consultants in the coming weeks, in an attempt to nail down a more detailed cost estimate for a building shell that a vendor would be responsible for paying for the concrete floor slab, utility hookups, interior finishes, and equipment.
Cost concerns
Mayor Doug Anderson said, in his mind, there wouldn’t be a need to discuss the project any further if the price tag is $1.1 million to build the shell.
Based on a 6% revenue share paid to the city of Lakeville from a restaurant operation that had $900,000 in gross sales, it would take 20 years for the city to recoup a $1.1 million construction cost.
The current low-end construction estimate is $800,000, and Anderson said something around the $400,000 to $500,000 range was what he was expecting.
The estimate was based on comparable park building construction projects in the metro area, and took into account that this would only be an unfinished building shell, according to the city’s construction consultant.
City Council members have stated no referendum money ($11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park) would go toward creating the restaurant building, as they have asked staff to identify other funding sources.
Council Member John Bermel said the financial questions should be answered first, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions from a policy standpoint.
“The biggest disappointment is we don’t have a clean understanding of what the cost would be,” Anderson said.
He suggested the park renovation plan might have to continue forward and the council could consider the restaurant concept at a later date.
Anderson, who lives in the Lake Marion area, thanked the residents and park board members who spoke during the meeting.
He said he understands the sensitivity of the neighborhood’s concerns.
Anderson said back in the old days there was a lot of food and liquor in the park, and he was excited about an option that would bring it back, as long as it was reasonable to implement.
“There are people who do not agree with me on that, and that is OK,” he said.
Council Member Joshua Lee said due to the public concern, the restaurant concept requires additional community input before the council makes a decision on it.
Antlers Park neighbor Jill Lawrence, who has lived in the area for 36 years, submitted a petition from neighbors opposing consideration of the restaurant and bar.
Their primary objection was the way in which the restaurant concept emerged. They said residents living near the park, along with others throughout the city, should have been made aware of the discussions after the concept was forwarded from the Jan. 25 City Council work session.
Rick Ringeisen, who said he lives next to Antlers Park, worked there as lifeguard when he was a kid and is a longtime Lakeville swim coach, reiterated concerns about serving alcohol in the park.
He said the police knows the park very well due the number of incidents that require their response.
Ringeisen said the restaurant concept should have been presented up front and not an add-on jammed in there at the 11th hour.
He said he wants to see public money used in a responsible manner.
Eatery concepts
Council members suggested city staff continue to maintain contact with the two vendors who submitted replies to the restaurant request for proposals that had a deadline of April 11.
Out of the 60-plus food service companies the city contacted in reference to the RFP, the two that replied were Lakeville Brewing Co., which operates the brew pub and restaurant in downtown Lakeville, and Eyeswide Hospitality Group, which operates the Tequila Butcher in Chanhassen and Caribbean Tequila Butcher on Lake Minnetonka, among other properties.
LBC proposed a more casual menu, serving burgers, hot dogs, fries, and other park-friendly fare. Eyeswide has a sit-down restaurant concept with specialty dishes they said would attract folks from throughout the metro, including food critics.
Both would outfit the interior of the building with finishes, cooking and serving related equipment, and would return a share of the operations revenues to the city in a range of 3-9% depending on the years of operation.
Aside from the restaurant concept, the Antlers Park renovation project is slated to include increasing the number of parking lot stalls from 215 to 300, a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and picnic shelters.
Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen said Antlers Park will be closed in 2023 as the park is renovated.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
