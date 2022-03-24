Work continues as city explores restaurant possibility
While the city explores the possibility of including a privately-operated restaurant at Antlers Park in Lakeville, more details are being worked out for the park’s concept plan in parallel to a request for restaurant proposals that city staff created and issued earlier this month.
The City Council discussed a schematic concept for the entire park during a Feb. 28 work session when they saw how the parking lot, a promenade-style entrance, trails, a pavilion, and other features are proposed to be reconfigured with an emphasis on turning park-goers attention to Lake Marion and its rich history.
“We wanted to make sure we are consistent with what the park is about,” said Candace Amberg, senior professional landscape architect at WSB, which worked on the design with input from city staff and the Lakeville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
The plan includes incorporating a turn-the-clock back design in an effort to recall what Lake Marion looked like in the early 1900s when it was a bustling summer destination with an expansive beach, amusement park, and an epic slide that ended in the lake.
The park won’t be bringing back the over-the-top amenities, but it will have them recounted in a new history plaza and in certain other elements.
Amberg said up to 12 to 13 passenger trains would stop at Lake Marion on the weekends filled with people from Minneapolis and other areas who wanted to recreate at the lake.
To recall the railroad’s connection to the park and the city, a railroad walk will lead from the history plaza just steps from the park’s new drop-off area.
Amberg said the plan’s roundabouts at the entrance and drop off area will be connected by a tree-lined promenade entrance that hints at the past.
The new plan has improved shelters and a larger pavilion, which is slated to include restrooms, a small concession area, and a meeting room. The latter could also serve as a central location for year-round activities.
The plan includes increasing the parking lot from 215 to 300 stalls, a space for food trucks to park, and a gated, emergency-only access from 201st Street.
The parking lot expansion is expected to alleviate neighborhood concerns of parking on 201st Street.
Mayor Doug Anderson, who lives in the neighborhood to the north of the park, said the closing off access along 201st Street and having the main access off Ipava Avenue is going to make a huge difference.
He suggested having signs indicating no park parking could help as well.
“There are a lot of things going in the right direction,” he said. “I think it’s going to be substantial for the neighborhood.”
Enhancing the park’s beach and picnic spaces was a focus of the new plan.
“That’s what people flock here for,” Amberg said.
The park includes a main picnic area centered off the main drop-off area, and a secondary picnic area to the south. There are three shelters depicted along with a fourth larger shelter. The larger shelter may be swapped out for the restaurant concept, but that determination will be made at a later date.
The lawn and picnic spaces among the trees would be very much like it is today, Amberg said.
As for other features, the sand volleyball area would be moved to where this is a ball field currently, the playground area would be geared toward small children, and the fishing pier at the park would be removed since the lake is too shallow and the DNR isn’t interested in replacing it.
Dakota County is providing $300,000 in funding for the park to be directed to the pavilion building, which would have a kiosk indicating bike trail connections to the Lake Marion Greenway and offering some bike pumps and fix-it stands.
Funding for the park improvements will come for the $42 million Park Bond approval by Lakeville residents in 2021. Of the total amount, $11.5 million was slated for Antlers Park.
Parks and Recreation Director John Hennen said Antlers Park will be closed in 2023 as the park is renovated.
To see the Lakeville Area Historical Society’s history brief on Antlers Park, go online to youtube.com/watch?v=ZbIhTuAJzNg.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
