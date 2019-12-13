The Lakeville South High School marching band performed on Dec. 7 in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii. The band earned first place for its perfomance from the event that commemorates the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor while celebrating that once bitter enemies can become friends and allies.
