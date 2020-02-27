For the first time in five years, Lakeville North’s competition cheer team earned a state championship, and the squad capped the season with a fifth-place finish Feb. 8 at the National High School Cheerleading Competition in Orlando, Florida.
After consistently placing second or third all season long, the team turned up the intensity during the state meet Feb. 1 to earn the Small Varsity Coed Non-Tumbling Division title.
“I think our drive at state came from the knowledge that we were only a couple points behind these teams,” said Avery Martin, one of the team’s coaches for the past three years.
“What North really excels at is execution and perfection of technical skills,” she said. “Our routine isn’t the hardest in the state, but our athletes have great energy, are fun to watch, and they have good technique, which is what set us apart at state and on the national stage.”
The team, which includes students from Lakeville North and Lakeville South, starts prepping in July for the season that starts in October.
In addition to a summer camp through the Universal Cheerleading Association where the team built its core skills, they met three days a week during the season at Kenwood Trail Middle School to try out ideas for the 2-minute, 30-second routine that included jumps, stunting, a cheer, a dance and a pyramid.
Martin said with the addition of the new category of Coed Non-Tumbling this year, the team has worked with Eli Wolfram to improve his coed stunting, which includes lifting flyers by himself.
“Since he has committed to cheer in college, this is something colleges were looking for when recruiting him,” Martin said. “He and his flying partner, Anna Pavek, have really worked well together this year, and continue to push each other. They are both extremely hard workers, and I feel lucky to get to coach them all.”
In November, the squad earned its bid to the UCA Nationals during regionals at Edina High School. After that, it continued to focus on competitions throughout the region with an eye toward the state meet.
Martin said the group was very excited about the state win, as it was a wonderful way to end the Minnesota season.
At the UCA Nationals in Florida, the squad advanced out of the first round to the finals where it finished 10 places higher than it did in 2019.
Senior captains are Wolfram of Lakeville South and Sarah Reed of Lakeville North.
The rest of the team includes Lakeville North students Hailey Engman, Anna Pavek, Karina Dougall, Emily Houle, Lakeville South students Genesis Clayborne and Brianna Bondurant and Century Middle School student Jessica Nyberg.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.