Parade, car run and more slated Sept. 25-27
This weekend would have been the official kickoff for Lakeville’s Panorama of Progress, best known as Pan-O-Prog, but the Fourth of July fireworks show in Lakeville instead will serve as a reminder of the changes community festivals have made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of canceling Pan-O-Prog’s favorite events for all of 2020, the Pan-O-Prog Committee said in April that it would move some of the community festival’s traditional activities to the weekend of Sept. 25-27.
On Monday, the committee gave some hints of what the festival will look like in the fall.
“We are hopeful that COVID-19 restrictions will continue to ease up so that we can bring the community together in 2020,” the committee said in a social media post.
Following are a few of the anticipated highlights for the fall Pan-O-Prog:
• Beer, Brats and Bingo hosted by the Lions will kick off the weekend on Friday.
• Saturday will feature family-friendly activities on the grounds of Hasse Arena/McGuire Middle School and will include some of the festival’s traditional youth events.
• On Saturday, there will be a Classic Car Fall Run, replacing the traditional Friday Cruise Night and the Saturday downtown car show events.
• The Fly-in Breakfast at Airlake Airport hosted by the Lakeville Lions will start Sunday’s festivities.
• The festival will close with a classic Pan-O-Prog Parade through downtown Lakeville on Sunday afternoon.
“Please keep in mind that along with the later dates for Pan-O-Prog 2020 will come some key differences from our usual festival: school will be in session, there will be significantly less daylight for evening activities, and events will be condensed to three days,” the committee said. “Many more details will be communicated as the summer unfolds.”
People can check the Pan-O-Prog website for details along with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for updates.
“We look forward to organizing a full Pan-O-Prog schedule in 2021,” the committee said. “Thank you to our sponsors and our guests for your many years of continued support.”
More is at panoprog.org.
Fireworks this weekend
The city of Lakeville is planning for an aerial fireworks show only starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The fireworks will be launched from King Park, but the park will be closed, as the city is encouraging people to watch the fireworks from their residences.
“Since the park is a very high point in Lakeville, it should be a good show for everyone,” the city said. “There will be no events or ground fireworks this year.”
The city thanked the companies and organizations that have sponsored this year’s fireworks, including Lakeville Liquors, JJ Taylor Distributing Co., the Knights of Columbus and Minnesota Energy Resources.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
