Lake Marion Elementary School is expected to have a new addition open this spring to avoid having more regular classrooms meeting in unintended spaces such as the media center, a conference room and the commons.
The Lakeville Area School Board approved funding the $6 million, 15,500-square-foot, five-classroom addition during its meeting Nov. 26 – one year after it approved a constructing a 10-classroom wing at Cherry View that opened this fall.
The move aims to address growing enrollment in the Lake Marion attendance area, and it will become part of a larger long-term facilities plan that board members reviewed last week and were expected to make some decisions about during a Thursday meeting after this story was posted. Lake Marion and Cherry View’s additions are examples of District 194’s attempt to keep up with continued residential development in the city of Lakeville and surrounding townships feeding more students into the district.
Lake Marion currently has 86 more students than the building is deemed to hold, according to a district analysis. District 194 currently has about 250 students more than its building capacity districtwide.
Two weeks ago, the board said it needed more information to make a decision on the Lake Marion addition, but after a three-hour long board retreat last Monday, board members saw the district’s enrollment challenge laid out based on projections for the next five years.
That analysis determined that the district will need two new elementary schools along with existing building additions, like that at Lake Marion, to accommodate and expected influx of 969 elementary age students over the next five years. The district currently has 11,473 students.
The Lake Marion addition is projected to accommodate 200 students, which the district expects will give it three years before the building is at capacity again. The school would be at 94 percent capacity in 2021-22, according to district projections.
“I have filled every space we can fill with students,” said Principal Bret Domstrand during the Nov. 26 meeting.
He said three-quarters of the Media Center is being used for classroom space and a conference room was converted to classroom space over the summer.
“It’s working but it’s not what we want for our kids in the community,” Domstrand said.
The district says it would like to have the addition design plan completed this year and start construction in the spring to have it ready by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“This is a short-term solution for a long-term issue we are dealing with,” said Board Member Judy Keliher.
She said two-thirds of the Lakeville Area School District could see further development.
The Lake Marion addition would be funded using lease levy dollars as approved by the School Board. The tax impact would be $23 a year on a home valued at $370,000, which is the average in Lakeville.
The district will spend an estimated $2.7 million to add 106 parking spaces to the current 166-space Lake Marion lot and improve traffic flow at the school. It will be paid for using Long-Term Facilities Maintenance funds.
Another $550,000 in furniture, fixtures and equipment will come from the district’s Capital Fund.
Tad Johnson is at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
