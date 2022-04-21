It will be back to the '50s at Lakeville South High School the next two weekends, as performing arts students present the musical “Grease.”
The fictional story of Rydell High School’s Sandy and Danny and their star-crossed romance is one famously reproduced in the 1978 motion picture but has since been reworked for the stage.
It’s a favorite of high schools to produce since it has all of the elements of the opposites attract love story and unforgettable, high energy musical numbers. The students will perform “Greased Lightning,” “Born to Hand Jive,” “Summer Nights” and more.
“The students have definitely taken to the material very well,” director Cody Carlson said. “ ‘Grease’ is a show that exudes a sense of nostalgia for everyone that sees it. So it was about tapping into that nostalgia that we all know from this show and playing into it. It didn’t take long for the students to open up to this material, make it their own and really have fun with it.”
Carlson said those who are familiar with the movie version will be in for some surprises, as some settings and action are different on the stage.
“We like to choose shows that are good for the whole group of students,” Carlson said. “We try to find one that we know everyone will be successful in, and ‘Grease’ was that show for these students. We also adore the music to this show, and knew that it would be like a party in rehearsal every day.”
The group started rehearsals Feb. 21 and have been practicing ever since, except for two weeks for a choir trip and spring break. Dress rehearsals have been happening this week with all the lights, sound, costumes, makeup, and, of course, the hair – from ducktails to bouffants.
Carlson said the extended break in the middle of the production schedule has been one of the many challenges to working on this musical.
“Taking this well known story, all of the popular songs, and iconic characters and bringing them to life as we all know them to be was another artistic challenge we faced,” Carlson said. “It has been so rewarding to get the opportunity to work on this story and bring these characters to life. Taking on that challenge has been the best part of working on this show for the past two months.”
The cast includes: Sandy Dumbrowski, Shannon Chrisman; Danny Zuko, Cade Hatlestad; Betty Rizzo, Keifer Campbell; Kenickie, Sam Scheffler; Frenchy, Julia Bornholdt; Marty, Paige Conner; Jan, Franny Fields; Doody, Noah Clark; Roger, Charlie Nhan; Sonny LaTierri, Bryson Simonton; Patty Simcox, Mickie Patterson; Eugene Florczyk, Kevin Kirchoff; Cha-Cha DiGregorio, Madi Keeler; Johnny Casino, Sam Nelson; Vince Fontaine, Barrett Gassman; Teen Angel, Kennedy Malo; Miss Lynch, Maya Steffen.
Chorus – Madison Bergstrom, Emma Bornfleth, Emma Cockrill, Barrett Gassman, Alyssa Hahn, Sam Itskovich, Madi Keeler*, Bryant Kircher, Kevin Kirchoff, Noah Lind, Amelia Macfarland, Kennedy Malo*, Preslee Naatjes, Sam Nelson, Mickie Patterson*, Kaden Phetchantho, Lizzy Reynolds, Frank Schaffer, Leah Schonthaler*, Coby Simonton, Maya Steffen (*featured ensemble).
Performances will be at 7 p.m. April 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30. There will be a matinée performance at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for students at lstheater.booktix.com/index.php.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
