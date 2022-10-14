lv mayor Luke Hellier

Luke Hellier 

When Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier announced his mayoral candidacy in April, he started a door-knocking campaign during which he visited 5,000 homes by August.

After the filing period closed in August, no one else had declared an intention to run for mayor leaving Hellier as the lone candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

