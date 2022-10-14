When Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier announced his mayoral candidacy in April, he started a door-knocking campaign during which he visited 5,000 homes by August.
After the filing period closed in August, no one else had declared an intention to run for mayor leaving Hellier as the lone candidate on the Nov. 8 ballot.
He said that the door-knocking effort was an attempt to get out ahead of any competition, and having an uncontested race for mayor is rare, especially when it’s an open seat.
Mayor Doug Anderson is not seeking reelection this fall.
“What I like about local elections whether it is school board or city council, it allows both sides to have a spirited run at it, have their voice and views seen, have an election, and everyone can come back together again,” Hellier said.
While he won’t have a chance to debate an opponent, that isn’t stopping him from campaigning, listening and learning.
He said the visits early on were in neighborhoods that he was familiar with, and then expanded out into the many newer portions of town.
He said in the conversations he likes he hear why people chose to live in Lakeville.
“I want people to know and understand that I value their perspective,” Hellier said. “I will also listen to someone who approaches me.”
He said he is hopeful that people respect that sharing opinions is a two-way street and work through that process.
He said it’s most important that after hearing the input that local government be responsive to it.
“I don’t want it to be the situation in Lakeville and the city that people feel like they are talking to a wall,” Hellier said.
He said the current city staff under the leadership of City Administrator Justin Miller and Assistant City Administrator Allyn Kuennen take customer service very seriously.
“It’s a cultural thing here, and I am here to support that,” Hellier said.
Hellier said being responsive to residents starts with his three priorities – public safety, managing growth, and making Lakeville a welcoming place.
He said police and fire need to have the proper resources.
Hellier said new Police Chief Brad Paulson, who replaced longtime chief Jeff Long earlier this year, has a great vision for the department.
In an effort to capitalize on that vision, Hellier and the council supported hiring four new patrol officers and a crime analyst, which were incorporated into the 2023 budget.
Although the city and other law enforcement agencies are facing dwindling pools of candidates, Hellier said Lakeville will continue to attract good officers, as the current force knows they are supported by the community.
Aside from ensuring that police staffing keeps up with calls service in Lakeville, the other big public safety issue the council is facing is how to staff the fire department.
During the 2022 budget process, city staff proposed funding six new full-time firefighters to complement current paid-on-call volunteer firefighters.
The City Council agreed that it needed more discussion on moving to a hybrid model, which they addressed during a September work session, according to Hellier.
He said the city will be seeking a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant that could fund up to 65% of 12 full-time firefighters’ salaries.
Hellier said Lakeville is the only one among Minnesota’s 10 largest cities that doesn’t have full-time firefighters.
While hiring full-time staff will increase the budget, Hellier said if the city and the council explains the investment and why it is needed, people will back the proposal.
“It is becoming more difficult to replace firefighters who are retiring,” Hellier said.
Moving to full-time staff aims to improve response times and create stability in staffing.
Growth
With regard to managing growth, Hellier said one of the city’s top legislative priorities in 2023 will be to advocate for raising the cap on residential properties that qualify for the Market Value Exclusion, which reduces the taxable market value for property classified as homestead if it is valued below $413,800. With residential property values increasing by 20% this year, he said more than half of Lakeville homes no longer qualify the reduction.
“It is going to impact communities all over,” he said.
He said he’s already talked to seniors living on fixed incomes who live in homes that won’t qualify for the reduction in 2023.
The other challenge growth is having is the city’s ability to have the services to meet the increased demands from additional residents, street miles, parks, and trails.
The population boost is leading to a greater demand for school facilities as well. Hellier said he wants to have more frequent conversations with the three public school districts that serve Lakeville residents to plan for facility needs.
Hellier also sees tapping into school communities as a way to address his third priority of having Lakeville be a welcoming community.
“The challenge in Lakeville, especially for people with families, is that people view the community through their schools,” he said.
While family participation is high for school activities, Hellier wants that to be true for families, single folks, and couples without children in community and city events.
One of the initiatives that came out of the recent Cultivate a Sense of Community Task Force report was to increase the diversity of offerings through the Lakeville Area Arts Center, Heritage Center senior programming, Parks and Recreation and in special events.
He said bridging the gap for new residents is important since there has been so much growth.
The city also has appointed members of a new Youth Commission, which includes representation from all three District 194 middle schools and other youths from throughout the community.
“I feel good about the youth breaking down those school district boundaries a little bit,” Hellier said. “I want to approach it like the police citizens academy, so they can learn about different pockets of the city and incorporate that into the discussion.”
Leadership
He said he views being mayor from a servant-leadership standpoint, working toward building relationships and trust, listening, and not rushing to an answer.
“I want to be accessible,” he said.
“My approach in the meetings will not be any different,” Hellier said. “I am going to being one of four council members to one of five on the council who happens to chair the meeting.”
He said one of the things he is grateful for is with the current council is that they can have differences of opinion, but when they come out of the meetings, they put that aside.
“We are not going to be successful if we don’t work together,” Hellier said.
As for the increased demands placed on him being one mayor, rather than one of four council members, Hellier said he is ready for the change.
It will have an impact on family life, which is expected to grow by two, as the Helliers are expecting twins in November.
The Helliers already have three children to keep them busy, so when the question came up about running for mayor knowing they would be a family of seven by then.
“My wife and I paused for two days,” Hellier said.
He said having the support of many family members who continue to live in Lakeville helped make the decision easier.
“Having that family support system is so important,” Hellier said. “It means so much for them to get engaged. … We are lucky that our older kids are going to helpful too.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
