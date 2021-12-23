New construction doesn’t top the record 2020,
but it’s close
The city of Lakeville was on track to be the fastest growing Twin Cities community in 2021, and that’s easy to understand based on the number of cranes, construction vehicles, and home builders scattered across the city.
While the 2021 new home construction permit totals won’t exceed the pandemic pinnacle last year, they will still be among the highest the city has ever issued.
Through November, the city had:
- $327.5 million in building permit valuation
- 475 single-family home permits
- 175 townhome permits
- 11 apartment permits
The latter two numbers exceeded 2020’s totals through November, indicating a continued move to diversify the housing stock in Lakeville.
The new townhome and apartment units are offering people more choices in life-cycle housing. The number of apartment units nearly doubled from 2020 to 390 in 2021 with a more than double the valuation at $56 million, and townhome units went up from 143 to 175 this year, through November.
Senior living options are also on the rise.
The Moments of Lakeville, located at 16258 Kenyon Ave., is constructing a two-story, 78,000-square-foot building expansion to the west. The building addition would house 60 new memory care units.
Also under construction is The Pillars of Lakeville, a 100-unit senior housing facility, located on the Crossroads Church site at 17671 Glacier Way.
The city also reviewed in December a proposal from Hampton Companies to build a 32-unit senior housing site at the northwest corner of 210th Street and Keokuk Avenue.
Kingsley Place Senior Living, which opened in December 2020, had a formal grand opening in September with many amenities for active independent living. It is connected to Kingsley Shores, which caters to assisted living, assisted living plus, memory care and respite/short-term stay suites.
Single-family home construction still is the mainstay of the growth total representing about 45% of the valuation at $145.18 million through November.
It won’t be stopping anytime soon.
During the last quarter of the year, among the developments working through approvals included 114 lots for Pheasant Run at Pilot Knob Road and 179th Street, 61 lots for Youngfield Homes at Dodd Boulevard and Highview Avenue, 221 lots for Caslano and 808 lots (628 are slated to be single-family) for Brookshire in the northeastern portion of Lakeville known as Brandtjen Farms.
Back to business
New commercial and industrial properties came online or were being built this year, including the 750,000-square-foot Amazon XL Fulfillment Center at 9800 217th St. W. The operation will include the storage and distribution of large items such as mattresses, grills, exercise equipment and more.
Among the additional activity included:
FedEx Lakeville completed construction of its 88,255-square-feet addition to the maintenance and warehouse buildings in September.
The Outdoor Great Room Company moved into it new 95,000-square-foot facility this year at 9583 217th St.
In September, BTD Manufacturing, which serves the metal fabrication market, expanded by 40,000 square feet to expand capacity and introduce new technology and capabilities, such as new fiber sheet and tube lasers, press brakes, robotic welders and tube benders. The addition helps expand BTD’s stamping capabilities and fabrication capacity, allowing it to focus on increasing machine availability and broadening its automation offerings.
Summit Orthopedics has completed construction on its new medical office building at 17210 Kenyon Ave. The business will begin seeing patients in January 2022 and will offer advanced subspecialty orthopedic, sports and spine care.
In July, Delmar Company, which specializes in custom plastic parts fluid sealing products, received approvals for a 29,647-square-foot addition connecting to buildings at 21339 and 21355 Heywood Ave.
Old Dominion Freight Line was permitted in August to construct a 43,300-square-foot truck terminal. The new business will be located east of Cedar Avenue and north of 222nd St. W.
Uponor was issued a building permit in September to construct a 57,000-square-foot expansion onto its existing warehouse at 21900 Dodd Blvd. Uponor is a manufacturer of PEX plumbing for water systems.
Bonds approved
Lakeville voters approved that the city can issue up to $38 million in bonds to fund parks, recreation and natural resource facility improvements after the Tuesday, Nov. 2, election.
The measure passed with 61.08% of the vote, or 7,346 to 4,681.
The referendum will fund trail connectivity; construct Avonlea Community Park, East Community Park Phase 2 and an outdoor refrigerated covered ice rink at Hasse Arena; make improvements to Antlers Community Park, Ritter Farm Park Environmental Learning Center and the Lakeville Area Arts Center; and fund basketball court reconstruction and sign replacements.
The estimated tax impact in the first year of the 20-year bonds is $88 on a median valued Lakeville home of $376,558.
The City Council unanimously approved seeking the bond referendum during its Aug. 2 meeting. For the past two to three years, city leaders have been discussing a park referendum as the city has grown rapidly.
The council considered having an August or November 2020 bond referendum vote, but decided the time wasn’t right due to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The projects slated for 2022 include:
- Hasse Arena outdoor sheet of ice: $3.1 million
- Arts Center loading dock and elevator: $577,500
- Park identification sign replacements (38): $252,000
- Basketball court replacements (eight): $210,000
Annexation approved
Two weeks after a lengthy discussion to review two Eureka Township families’ requests to annex their land into the city of Lakeville, the Lakeville City Council approved both requests Monday.
The move was opposed by several Eureka Township residents and Town Board members who spoke during the May 3 Lakeville City Council meeting contending that the city of Lakeville wouldn’t allow such zoning incompatibility within its own borders, having industrial zoning next to residential properties.
The City Council approved the two landowner requests – 115 acres owned by Adelmann Family Farms and 91.37 acres owned by Robert and Kathleen Ruddle – to annex both into the city’s borders on the council’s consent agenda without discussion.
The goal of the requests is to connect the properties to public utilities like water and sewer service to allow for expansion of Airlake Industrial Park. Other property recently annexed from Eureka Township into the city of Lakeville is that comprising Airlake Airport. Those changes were made to allow for water and sewer service to be added for new hangar development and a runway extension.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.