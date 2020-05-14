LAAC juggles schedule, plans full season for 2020-21

Canceled events expected to return
In an unprecedented time of stress for arts organizations, the Lakeville Area Arts Center’s mission is clear: be there for its partners and patrons.
“It’s similar to places like restaurants and breweries; we’re all in the same boat,” said LAAC manager Joseph Masiarchin. “We’re trying to anticipate the challenges our partner groups are facing and where things will be one or two years from now. And we want to make sure they have something to come back to.”
The LAAC, which is owned by the city of Lakeville and functions as a performing arts center, art gallery and art classroom, is working on its 2020-21 schedule. Unlike other Twin Cities organizations that have had to cut back on performances, the LAAC is planning a full slate.
“For performances, we would have between 130 and 145 dates for our partners and for groups that rent the facility,” said Masiarchin, who has been the art center’s manager for more than five years. “We are planning for at least as many dates in 2020-21. In fact, the schedule might be a little more compressed because we’re rescheduling performances that had been canceled to the 2020-21 season.”
The arts center remains closed for now, although Masiarchin said the city is hoping for additional direction from the state in the coming weeks regarding pandemic response. No date has been set for LAAC’s reopening.
Masiarchin said creating a schedule for the facility without knowing when it will be allowed to reopen “has its challenges.” But, he added, it’s easier to make adjustments to a schedule that’s in place than scrambling to add events later.
Other Minnesota arts organizations are in highly publicized battles to stay afloat financially. On Wednesday, the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra announced several cuts to its 2020-21 schedule in response to an anticipated 31 percent decrease in revenue. Last week the Guthrie Theater cut its budget by 60 percent and reduced its season from nine shows to three because of the coronavirus fallout.
Several scheduled shows at LAAC were affected when the facility had to shut down in March. The Children’s Castle Theater production of “Matilda, the Musical,” performed two shows before shutting down. It is expected to return in 2021. “Heathers, the Musical,” by The Play’s the Thing Productions, was scheduled for a six-show run this month. It is expected to return next season, as is the Expressions Community Theater’s performance of “Rumors,” a Neil Simon comedy. Also being rescheduled is a tribute concert to the rock band Queen.
One of the first events of the 2020-21 LAAC theater schedule is the Expressions Community Theater presentation of “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play,” which will run in late July and early August. The theater group will hold virtual auditions on Zoom later this month. Performances will be available via streaming, and there will be live audiences if they’re permitted. Masiarchin said the LAAC is anticipating that it will have to reduce live audience sizes because of social distancing guidelines.
LAAC art classes transitioned online during the pandemic, and Masiarchin said the center is working on drop-off/pickup procedures for things such as pottery classes.
Once the center reopens - whenever that is – art classes “will be one of the first things to come back,” Masiarchin said.
