Restaurant closed in 2019
The land that once was home to La Fonda de Los Lobos Mexican restaurant won’t be home to as much fun in the future.
After closing in 2019 and sitting vacant, the restaurant was torn down in August to clear the way for the construction of a new 40,500-square-foot, multi-story, indoor Public Storage facility.
The property located along Highway 13 was already zoned for industrial and it’s surrounded by industrial properties including a neighboring Public Storage to the southwest.
It would be under the same ownership as the nearby Public Storage, City Planner Mike Schultz said.
The project needed a variance, which was approved by the Eagan City Council.
During the building permit review, the city discovered the pavement setbacks didn’t meet city code requirements.
The development also has a shared access with the other Public Storage, which also required a variance.
“The access points would essentially remain in place,” Schultz said.
Neither requests were found to be detrimental, and the Eagan City Council approved them.
“This is just recognizing a condition that’s been there,” Council Member Paul Bakken said. “It’s not getting any worse. The redevelopment of the area is needed and appreciated.”
The new development will include storage units, an office, parking, new fence and additional landscaping along Highway 13.
