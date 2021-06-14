UPDATE:
New location for Juneteenth ‘Family Reunion’
The location for the South of the River Juneteenth 2021 “Family Reunion” has moved to Apple Valley High School.
The event is still scheduled for 4-8 p.m. June 19.
The previous location was Dakota County Technical College, but that changed “due to some unforeseen circumstances,” organizer Thuy Jones said.
Jones said the event will feature food vendors, musical performances, a kids area, an open mic, a college fair, free vaccinations through Dakota County health, free family pictures from Black photographers, Black barbers and voter registration.
For up-to-date information, visit https://linktr.ee/vibesetbythuy.
South of the river celebration
An evening of music, dancing, food and fun is coming to Dakota County later this month.
The South of the River Juneteenth 2021 “Family Reunion” is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. June 19.
“It’s a safe place for people to come together and celebrate,” organizer Thuy Jones said. “We really want to honor the history of Juneteenth and Black family life, whatever that looks like. It’s different for everybody. Some families dance, some play games, some cook, whatever their tradition is.”
The free event will be at the Apple Valley High School parking lot.
"There will also be a lot of Dakota County resources and nonprofits coming out, too" Jones said.
“There will also be a lot of Dakota County resources and nonprofits coming out, too” Jones said.
Jones said they’re still working on the lineup, but they expect to have performances from area residents.
They’re also planning to have an open mic.
“The goal is to amplify Black voices and Black businesses,” Jones said. “It’s a space for Black people to be themselves and be proud to be themselves.”
There will be an area for games.
“People like to play the old school Black games, like double Dutch, spades, chess,” Jones said.
She said they’re working on organizing a 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Jones added it will be family-friendly, with kids corner, which includes a mini-stage for performances, karaoke and dancing.
Jones is part of a group of 15-20 community members who organized a the Juneteenth celebration last year in Kelley Park in Apple Valley, which drew about 1,000 people.
Last year at Kelley Park the theme was “Ashes to Beauty.”
This year, it’s all about the family.
“It’s a ‘Family Reunion’ honoring the Black family institution,” Jones said. “Fathers Day is the next day.”
Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, and Emancipation Day.
“It’s important for the younger generation to remember this day,” Jones said. “A lot of older Black people know about Juneteenth. The older generation really celebrated it.”
According to www.juneteenth.com, it’s the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Union soldiers landed June 19, 1865, at Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that the enslaved were now free. It was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation
“The Juneteenth celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying and for gathering remaining family members,” according to the website.
“It’s not just about Black slavery,” Jones said. “It’s historic. It’s about them. It’s about reclaiming their history and making it known. I want Black people to be proud of themselves and of who they are. This day is your day. You have history. It’s your freedom day.”
For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/vibesetbythuy.
