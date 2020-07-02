Lakeville’s Nick Schiefelbein working with agency this year
The next time NASA sends a rocket to the moon, chances are a college student from Lakeville will have had something to do with it.
While it’s unlikely Nick Schiefelbein will ever set foot on the moon, the Lakeville North High School graduate and soon-to-be Iowa State University senior is one of thousands behind the scenes working to make it happen for somebody. He is one of several dozen interns assigned to the NASA research facility in Langley, Virginia, putting his background in mechanical engineering to work.
Schiefelbein expects to complete his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering in the 2020-21 school year while concurrently starting work toward a master’s in business administration. It’s that combination he hopes someday will lead him back to NASA full time. As the agency continues its deep space exploration program – including an eventual return to the moon – it wants to expand commercial partnerships in low-Earth orbit, where satellites and the International Space Station operate.
“It’s been a great opportunity,” Schiefelbein said last week, “and I hope it means I’ll be in line for something in the future with NASA. With where the agency is going, I think they’ll be looking for people with engineering and business backgrounds. If it’s not NASA, then maybe SpaceX (an aerospace company founded by Elon Musk) or somewhere in Silicon Valley.”
He was at the Langley facility January until March, when the COVID-19 outbreak caused most of the workers to telecommute. Recently he had been working out of his home in Lakeville before returning to Virginia last weekend. In an interview last week, Schiefelbein said he didn’t know if the interns would be able to return to work in the building. If not, he will work out of an apartment in the Langley area.
“At least the apartment’s 10 minutes from the beach,” he said.
So, the key question: How did he land the internship? A 4.0 grade-point average didn’t hurt. Neither did his previous internship, helping design heating, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC) systems for a Twin Cities-area company.
Mostly, though, he studied. He tried to learn all he could about the kind of work he would be doing. Knowing his application would first be handled by a computer program instead of a human, he sought to deduce the key words that the algorithm would flag, identifying him as a potential candidate.
“NASA put out a call for internships,” he said. “I put a lot of work into it, sent in an application, and didn’t hear anything for a few weeks. I was still in Ames and got a call out of the blue, asking if I’d like to interview.”
Early in his internship Schiefelbein was doing work that was necessary if not glamorous. He helped to create a library of fasteners used in various NASA equipment.
Recently he’s had an opportunity to work on the Human Landing System, for which SpaceX is a commercial partner. It’s an assignment that requires 3D printing experience. He described his role in the project as one of the materials experts.
Upon arriving at Lakeville North High School as a ninth-grader, Schiefelbein had dreams similar to a lot of other freshmen. He wanted to play football and basketball. But “I didn’t have the gene pool for it,” he said. “Nate Reuvers (a North graduate now playing basketball at the University of Wisconsin) is one of my friends. He’s darn near 7 feet tall. I’m almost 6 feet.
“So I went over to intramural basketball, which was fun.”
Schiefelbein also maintained a 4.0 GPA in high school.
“I was involved in a lot of things. I’d have people ask me, 'Why are you putting in all this time? It’s just high school,'” he said.
“But I always thought that everything you did now could create an opportunity in the future.”
If that opportunity is at NASA following college, so much the better.
The internship work “has been hard, but it’s been so rewarding,” Schiefelbein said.
