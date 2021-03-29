Brewery run scheduled April 10 in Eagan
A sure sign of normalcy after a year of COVID-19 restrictions is the return of in-person events.
Eagan will be home to one of the first organized runs of the year in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Brewery Running Series will open its season at 11 a.m. April 10 at Bald Man Brewing.
The 5K and 10K event starts and ends at the brewery.
Organizers have been refining their plans to keep participants safe for about a year, and they feel like they’re ready.
One of the adjustments is that there is no formal start. Instead, there’s a rolling start with more than 25 participants taking off at a time to space people out.
“It’s pretty casual,” co-founder Morgan Jappe said. “Even more laid back than usual. You check in, and you can get on the course right away. You’ll get that ticket for a free beer so you can hang out on Bald Man’s big patio there. We’ll have some live music and a food truck. We’re excited.”
All levels of walkers and racers are welcome.
The run is on an open course, meaning roads aren’t closed, but the course will be marked.
“We like the trails there,” Jappe said. “We go down on those paved trails along the Minnesota River. It’s an out and back. It works great.”
Masks are required when participants are at the brewery or patio, and participants are asked to allow six feet between others.
“Bald Man works pretty well for this because there’s plenty of room to spread out,” Jappe said.
Since 2012, the Brewery Running Series has run dozens of 5K-ish runs on weekends throughout Minnesota.
The series tries to visit a variety of breweries in the Twin Cities and beyond, but they always seem to make Eagan an annual stop.
“We have our favorites,” Jappe said. “Part of our goal year after year, outside of building relationships, is that variety is key. There’s so many little pockets. There’s northeast Minneapolis, the North Loop, they have so many breweries there. We love the opportunity to get out of the city. Eagan really lends itself well for this.”
The series has donated about $200,000 to local nonprofits such as 360 Communities, People for Parks, the Cannon River Watershed Partnership, and Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s a big part of who we are,” Jappe said. “We were a big part of that ‘Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity: House That Beer Built Project.’ ”
During the past 12 months, like most activities, they’ve been hosting a series of virtual events.
For a few weekends in 2020, they were able to hold 28 of the planned 42 events, including a stop last fall in Bald Man Brewing.
“We’re going into this year feeling pretty comfortable,” Jappe said. “People are spaced out throughout the taproom and on the course. We have contactless check-in. We learned a lot last year. We’re excited to get back to what we love to do.”
In 2021, the Brewery Running Series has 36 events on the schedule.
“All of us are used to changing on a dime,” Jappe said. “The plan is to follow a similar format going forward unless something changes. It was a nice test last year, and quite frankly we felt it worked pretty smoothly. We feel like this is a safe way to gather. The location is key. We like big spaces with room to move. Capacity varies by location.”
Most of the 36 events are in Minneapolis, St. Paul and the Twin Cities metro, but the series makes stops in Nisswa, Duluth, Dundas and Shakopee.
There is another stop in Dakota County Sept. 25 at Spiral Brewery in Hastings.
For more information, visit Breweryrunningseries.com/minnesota.
There may be other local running events in 2021.
The Eagan parkrun, a free 5K timed run every Saturday morning at Thomas Lake Park, suspended runs in March, 2020.
“We are still suspended but will be back soon,” Eagan parkrun director Nate Damro wrote via email. “I expect mid-summer at this point, though nothing certain yet.”
The Endless Summer Trail Running Series also regularly holds a 10K run in late May and a 7-mile run in early July at Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
According to an update on estrs.com, registration hasn’t opened, but the latest newsletter indicates that it could open on short notice.
