A free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Burnsville May 13.

360 Communities is hosting the mobile vaccination bus visit and Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will give people the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. at 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112 in Burnsville.

The mobile vaccination bus will be available to all community adults ages 18 and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free. Participants will not be asked for insurance or an ID.

The bus has all the same equipment and cleanliness as a regular vaccination site.

360 Communities staff and volunteers will be at the event and can answer any questions before and during the visit.

All clients, community members, staff and volunteers should sign up for a vaccination appointment by calling 952-985-5300.

To Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html.

Call 651-322-5113 or 952-985-5300 with questions.

