A free mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Burnsville May 13.
360 Communities is hosting the mobile vaccination bus visit and Blue Cross Blue Shield health care workers will give people the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. at 501 East Highway 13, Suite 112 in Burnsville.
The mobile vaccination bus will be available to all community adults ages 18 and older. The COVID-19 vaccine is completely free. Participants will not be asked for insurance or an ID.
The bus has all the same equipment and cleanliness as a regular vaccination site.
360 Communities staff and volunteers will be at the event and can answer any questions before and during the visit.
All clients, community members, staff and volunteers should sign up for a vaccination appointment by calling 952-985-5300.
To Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine/basics.html.
Call 651-322-5113 or 952-985-5300 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.