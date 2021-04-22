A St. Paul man was charged with three felonies in Dakota County District Court last week following an alleged road rage incident March 31 in Eagan.
According to the criminal complaint, Eagan police responded to a weapons call at 3:37 a.m. from a victim traveling on I-35E who reported his driver’s-side window had been shot out.
The victim reported after he had merged lanes to avoid construction, a van behind him began tailgating him while traveling at a very high rate of speed and turned on its high beam lights.
The victim continued driving until he heard a loud boom and the driver’s-side window shattered on his lap.
The victim reportedly saw the driver of the vehicle pointing a gun at him.
The van then drove off at a high rate of speed and the victim called police.
While the victim was on the phone, the driver of the van stopped in the middle of the roadway, exited the vehicle, raised what appeared to be a gun and aimed it at the victim before driving away.
The victim provided the license plate number to police.
Eagan officers located the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Yankee Doodle Road near Federal Drive in Eagan and activated their emergency lights.
The officer was reportedly going 104 mph while in pursuit, but the van continued and gained distance from the officer.
Once the officer lost sight of the vehicle, police terminated pursuit.
At approximately 4 a.m., the Bloomington Police Department located the van with the matching license plate unoccupied.
The department set up a perimeter for a K-9 officer when the suspect was located walking about a half mile away.
When asked, Nhia Vang, 32, gave no reason for being in Bloomington and couldn’t answer why he was walking around at the early hour.
The victim then reportedly identified Vang as the driver of the van.
Officers located a mini-crossbow and a makeshift pistol grip on the floorboard of the van. Later that day officers found a pellet gun on the sidewalk along Washington Drive and Federal Drive, which would have been along the path of pursuit by Eagan officers.
Vang was charged with one felony count of fleeing police officers in a motor vehicle, and two felony counts of threats of violence with a replica firearm or BB gun (causing or attempting to cause terror, and disregarding the risk of causing terror).
He’s facing a maximum sentence of five years and three days in prison and an $11,000 fine.
— Andy Rogers
