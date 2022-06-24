The 2022 Farmington Ambassadors have been crowned and these young women will spend the next year representing the city and the community of Farmington.

The mission of this youth mentorship program is to activate each young woman to reach her limitless potential so she can freely and boldly pursue her dreams.

The program led my Holly Shearer and many dedicated volunteers strives to give young women mentorship, educational scholarships, and the opportunity to impact communities across Minnesota.

