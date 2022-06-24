featured Young women crowned as 2022 Farmington Ambassadors By Kara Hildreth Jun 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Photo courtesy of Farmington Ambassadors Photo courtesy of Farmington Ambassadors Photo courtesy of Farmington Ambassadors Photo courtesy of Farmington Ambassadors Photo courtesy of Farmington Ambassadors Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 Farmington Ambassadors have been crowned and these young women will spend the next year representing the city and the community of Farmington.The mission of this youth mentorship program is to activate each young woman to reach her limitless potential so she can freely and boldly pursue her dreams.The program led my Holly Shearer and many dedicated volunteers strives to give young women mentorship, educational scholarships, and the opportunity to impact communities across Minnesota. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Farmington Ambassadors Holly Shearer Farmington Dew Days 2022 Farmington Ambassadors Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies 2022 Farmington Dew Days delivers summer festival family lineup Forensic psychologist, author Frank Weber to speak in Lakeville Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center E-editions Dakota County Tribune 9 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 9 hrs ago 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.