Farmington city leaders have positive outlook for finances, gateway plan
The city of Farmington is looking ahead to 2020, accomplishing one thing that very few cities across Minnesota can tout.
Farmington will enter 2020 with a reduction to the city portion of the property tax levy – a sign of fiscal order and a low debt load.
The Farmington City Council is not resting on the laurel though.
It has continued to work projects throughout the city and a plan that aims to make the city’s gateway along Highway 3 more attractive and buzzing with business.
Here’s a look back at some of the steps city government took in 2019.
City council takes leadership
Two Farmington City Council members took the oath of office Jan. 7 during the regular council meeting.
Farmington City Administrator David McKnight led the swearing in for returning Council Member Katie Bernhjelm and newly-elected member Joshua Hoyt who won the seat in a write-in election campaign. The members will serve four-year terms from January 2019 through December 2022.
“I want to say thank you to the residents of Farmington for re-electing me for the next four years and I look forward to serving you again, and I want to say welcome to Josh and I am excited to get started in the new year – it is a fresh start for everyone and I am looking forward to what this year brings,” Bernhjelm said.
Hoyt said: “Thank you to the residents of Farmington and the 2,326 people who wrote my name in and gave me the opportunity to do what I asked for and that is to stand out in front and ultimately represent you.”
Hoyt thanked the city department heads for taking time to talk with him and offered gratitude to the city administrator for leading him through the council on-boarding process.
The 2019 council established four broad priorities that included establishing fiscal excellence; continuing efforts to expand residential, commercial and industrial properties; forge opportunities with existing and new partners, and improving service delivery.
New police chief
Acting Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford was sworn in to become the Farmington Police Chief after five months of interim leadership. This came after the 2018 termination and separation agreement with longtime former Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist that was met with public outcry at city hall when more than a hundred residents protested the separation agreement.
McKnight decided to delay hiring a replacement right away as Rutherford’s selection came after the first of the year.
“It was my intent to at the time go within the department to find a chief, and we decided to wait until January to move forward on the decision and wait until the new city council was in place,” McKnight said. “We did not want to make it (the decision) in that environment, and that allows the organization and the community to move forward and it also allows Rutherford five months to perform the duties of chief.”
“My instructions five months ago were to right the ship until we figure out what the next step would be, and I don’t usually say I am happy that he didn’t listen, but he didn’t listen,” McKnight said. “His (Rutherford’s attitude was if ‘I am going to be the chief, let’s do some things to better the department and let’s do them,’ and he has done those and I think the staff is very appreciative of that.”
After being named interim chief, Rutherford spoke at length with each City Council member, some area police chiefs and McKnight. During his interim tenure, McKnight said Rutherford enforced many small things with staff and with city council members, including sharing weekly updates and inviting one department head to attend monthly police sergeants’ meetings.
“The police department does all these things that I don’t know about, you don’t know and the public does not know, and that is not good because this is an arm of the community,” McKnight said.
Patience, progress
The themes of patience and progress were discussed in April at the annual Farmington State of the City address hosted by Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce at city hall.
Farmington Mayor Todd Larson spoke about city services, the library, parks and trails and commended police force and fire department personnel who keep residents safe and give back to the community with fundraising efforts.
In the past year, Farmington was ranked 17 in the Top 20 Safest Cities in Minnesota.
The city of Farmington’s bond rating was upgraded to AA+ as a result of a lot of hard work by a lot of people, McKnight said. Three reasons for the upgraded financial bond rating can be credited to a growing economy in Farmington, strong financial management, and a lower load of projected debt.
In the next year, the council and city staff will review options for solid waste delivery. McKnight said the regulation on where the city can dispose of solid waste in Farmington has become more complex and that is issue one.
“The second is that of cost,” McKnight said. “The cost to get rid of the garbage that we produce in our homes and businesses continue to go frankly through the roof each year and it is something we have to look at.”
Highway 3 Corridor Plan
In May, the city hosted a Highway 3 Corridor Plan open house at city hall to gather input on a future vision for one of the main north and south thoroughfares into the city. The long-term plan calls for corridor or roadway into the city to serve as a more attractive and vibrant corridor that reflects the town history and assists in economic growth while providing a safe, efficient mode of transportation for area residents and visitors. The public was encouraged to take a six-question survey on the city’s website.
Three areas of the plan will become future redevelopment opportunity sites. The first area is Site 1 on 209th Street currently occupied by Napa Auto Parts, Carbone’s Pizzeria, Big Man Motors and a single family townhome. Napa Auto Parts and Big Man Motors are in Empire Township and future redevelopment would require annexing of those properties.
The second area is Site 2 located on Larch Street occupied by a used car dealership. This area has been the source of several concerns during the public engagement phase due to its negative appearance. The site is large enough for a single commercial user and can accommodate a 5,000-square-foot building. The building would be similar in size to the veterinary clinic that operates to the north. The commercial office use would eliminate the outdoor storage. Redevelopment would involve the removal of two existing buildings constructed in 1982 that consist of a single story commercial building and a former drive-thru car wash.
The third Site 3 is Farmington Center and is two parcels that could become 6,500 square feet of commercial space to accommodate retail and restaurant users. This plan recommends rezoning single-family residential parcels to the north and adjacent to Maple Street as high-density residential.
Four goals and strategies aim to assist with the successful implementation and achievements of the goals. They are to improve the corridor’s attractiveness and visual cohesiveness, facilitate redevelopment, implement signage to drive visitors to downtown Farmington and improve safety for vehicles and pedestrians.
City 2020 levy declines
This month the Farmington City Council adopted the 2020 tax levy that will decrease 0.49 percent compared to the 2019 tax levy.
Farmington Finance Director Teah Malecha said: “The goals of the 2020 budget were to prepare a balanced budget, maintain the city’s core services that include police, fire, street maintenance, snow removal, parks and recreation and many others, and supporting the city council’s priorities, and we are continuing to improve the city financial strength, partnerships and continuing to improve the high quality government services and city’s infrastructure and equipment among many other things.”
Longtime Farmington Council Member Terry Donnelly voiced how the net tax levy reduction serves as good news for Farmington.
Donnelly said “I am very pleased we have been able to expand the services and hold the budget, and a big part of that is our debt servicing has gone down after a lot of hard work from councils and city staff, paying off things and the taxpayers benefit.”
