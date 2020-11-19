Ever since Joshua Hoyt was elected to the Farmington City Council as a write-in candidate in 2018 he has been leading a wide range of community initiatives.
That leadership will take on a new title after the first of the year, as Hoyt was elected mayor in a three-way race among current council members.
Hoyt defeated Terry Donnelly and Katie Bernhjelm garnering 53.43% of the vote, while Donnelly and Bernhjelm received 24.66% and 21.52%, respectively.
Hoyt attributed the win to his community outreach efforts over the past two years, such as rallying the community to provide food to those in need when the city’s only grocery store closed in December 2019, and working with local businesses to help them through difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not much changed for Hoyt during the campaign season. He said he kept doing the things he’d been engaged with all along, interacting with residents on a personal level.
“When people see you doing the work and involved in the community, the people I talked to, they said: ‘For that, we respect the heck out of that,’ ” Hoyt said.
He said it was very good feeling to see the early election returns break in his favor, and that it was humbling to be elected by a decisive margin, earning 814 more votes than the other two candidates combined.
Based on the positive feedback and indications of voting support he was getting from residents over the past several months, Hoyt said he saw only one outcome for the election.
“I felt a sense of validation for all of the work in the community,” he said.
He says it means that: “The community is watching and holding their elected leaders to a higher standard.”
Hoyt said that being a good human being is just as important as making good budget decisions.
“They wanted that servitude leader,” he said.
When he ran for City Council in 2018, Hoyt said he focused his campaign on government transparency and putting residents first.
Since then, he has been in the community helping out businesses, speaking to school and Scouting groups, and being involved in local service and faith organizations.
Hoyt said you can’t just say you care, you have to show people.
He said it’s important to spend the time to understand what causes people support and why.
“It builds credibility,” he said. “There is going to be a time when there is going to be an absolute need.”
He said during the shutdown of schools and many businesses at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March highlighted the disparities between those who were in need and those who could help.
The community was still reeling from the closure of the city’s only grocery store despite the best efforts of the city and stores in surrounding communities to provide transportation to stores and food deliveries.
Hoyt was instrumental in those efforts and participated in the Loaves and Fishes meals served up by area churches and food drives by local organizations.
He said the local food distribution event was one of the most amazing things he’s ever been a part of.
“Communities are built from the inside out,” he said. “Communities are stronger when people are there to take care of others.”
Hoyt will step into the leadership role with a new composition of the City Council. Donnelly’s term will expire at the end of the year, and Steve Wilson and Katie Porter will join Bernhjelm as council members.
Wilson is a former council member, and this is Porter’s first elected office. They both received more votes than Council Member Robyn Craig, who has served one term.
The council will also have to determine the process to fill the vacancy left by Hoyt.
He said the council in the past has conducted an application, interview and appointment process.
The city’s most immediate priority will be addressing needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes helping others, supporting businesses and reducing the spread of the virus.
The U.S. House and Senate have been stalled in negotiations for another round of economic assistance to businesses, nonprofits and government entities negatively affected by the pandemic. Dakota County has awarded two rounds of CARES Act grants to Farmington businesses and nonprofits.
As for daily life, Hoyt said people are more aware of the information about COVID-19, so they can keep themselves and others safe.
He said it will be important for people to know how to conduct themselves so they can support the economic recovery.
One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that “there is more support of neighbors than there was 10 months ago,” Hoyt said.
Another priority will be dealing with the social divisions that have been highlighted by a contentious election season.
Finding common causes to get behind will be essential to overcoming differences, according to Hoyt.
“The community has done a great job of supporting the business and faith communities,” he said.
Other priorities will be to encourage economic development by engaging with landowners and business operators to map out commercial and industrial growth for the next three or five years.
He said the tax base has grown due to residential development, but it’s been stagnant as far as commercial development for the past 10 years.
“Things don’t move as fast as people want,” he said.
He said the city is in a good financial position, as it has focused on paying off debt and built its general fund balance to weather tough times.
He said the city needs to focus on its core services and be great at delivering them.
The election results were certified during the Nov. 12 City Council meeting.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.