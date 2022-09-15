Farmington Viverant offers physical therapy, nutrition, performance coaching

Viverant in Farmington offers physical therapy and an umbrella of health and wellness services like nutrition and performance coaching for those seeking greater overall well being. Viverant is located inside Anytime Fitness Studio at 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington, and has locations in Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan. 

 Photo by Kara Hildreth

