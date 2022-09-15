Farmington Viverant offers physical therapy,
nutrition, performance coaching
Viverant in Farmington offers physical therapy and an umbrella of health and wellness services like nutrition and performance coaching for those seeking greater overall well being.
Viverant, located within the same building as Anytime Fitness Studio at 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington, has locations in Lakeville, Apple Valley and Eagan. Some standalone physical therapy locations and some share spaces with Anytime Fitness facilities.
Viverant Marketing Manager Derek Griffin oversees all locations across the country with corporate headquarters in Woodbury.
“Think of us as having two similar business under one brick and mortar space,” Griffin said.
Jon Sampson, a new physical therapist at the Farmington Viverant location, looks forward to meeting the community and helping new clients achieve better health.
“We were able to partner with Anytime Fitness and offer our really our own PT in the areas of recovery and for those who are recovering from an injury,” Griffin said.
Viverant falls under the recovery sector industry, Griffin said. The physical therapy services offer a natural way for clients to get relief from pain and soreness without medicine. The soreness can lead to slowdowns or shutdowns from being active and the muscle tightness and lack of mobility can lead to overall poor health.
Sampson can clients with injuries and pain overcome physical limitations.
“We are the experts in performance coaching, training and we work with Anytime Fitness to bring patients beyond recovery and to optimal state so they can perform at the highest levels,” Griffin said.
“We are a one-stop for any and all health and wellness issues, and we are all about recovery or an optimization in general, and our primary goal is that Anytime Fitness can join us and help our clients focus on the recovery aspect,” Griffin said.
Some clients come to Viverant post surgery. Others come if they have a neck that is sore, a knee that is hurt of if they have limitations in mobility due to an ankle injury.
“Physical therapy is really beneficial to relieve something as simple as acute pain - we can help in the recovery from that by using a wide variety of PT techniques without drug therapy or cortisone shots,” said Griffin.
Pairing body movement with physical therapy can help many to get out of the pain in a more natural way without the need for medicine.
Clients do not need a primary physician’s referral or prescription to make an appointment at Viverant.
Viverant offers physical therapy as its primary service. Under its broader health and wellness umbrella, the business offers its clients a wide variety of services and specialties in the areas of nutrition and performance coaching when it comes to fitness and exercise.
“We have nutrition counseling and a team of registered dietitians on staff who are always available on virtual visits,” Griffin said.
Viverant works with insurance companies and offers its clients a pay-as-you-go membership package, and can look for the most affordable way for customers to pay.
“Our mission of helping people is to become pain free - we utilize PT who are doctors to circumvent drugs for pain medication, and the good work with PIT goes a long way,” Griffin said.
Viverant currently has locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas, and Florida, including a growing number of studios conveniently located inside Anytime Fitness clubs.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
