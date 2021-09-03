Mayor: Groundbreaking is a ‘big day for Farmington’
A new Farmington housing development called Vita Attiva at South Creek will soon turn farmland into new senior active lifestyle area and may spark future development off Highway 50.
Vita Attiva will be a neighborhood of detached villas and condo townhomes designed for age 55 and up active adults looking for a lifestyle rich with amenities and recreational options.
The Vita Attiva will take shape soon south of County Road 50 and southwest of Vermillion River Crossings commercial development on farmland owned by the Devney family.
Mayor Josh Hoyt said: “This is a big day, and not just for Paul and your team, but for the city of Farmington because for a long time we have heard about Farmington was anti-business and difficult to deal with and we (council and staff) stretched a lot on this one and there was a lot of conversation with the Planning Commission because it wasn’t a standard fit, but it did fit in the big plan and it is that being flexible and being adaptable.”
The City Council approved the final plat for Vita Attiva during its Aug. 16 regular meeting.
The Planning Commission approved the final plat and planned unit development 5-0 on July 13, according to Tony Wippler, city planning manager.
The council approved the final plat of a first phase of a 35-single family residential units earlier this year that includes two lots for eight-unit multi-family structures.
Rosemount native Paul Whiteman, president and CEO of Vita Attiva, is excited to see the development come to life and believes it could attract more commercial development because when businesses see the quality lifestyle neighborhoods, they will want to come where the customers are.
“We can do our small part to spark development on the land at Vita Attiva at South Creek since we will offer more amenities and we can grow,” Whiteman said in an interview.
“I know this area will be taking off soon,” he said.
The Vita Attiva vision is for those who are still working, looking to downsize, retirees, “snowbirds” or frequent travelers. The single level townhome villas have yards without needing to mow but still space to garden.
“We will be an amenity rich housing that is unique for an active lifestyle with party rooms, a speakeasy bar, a billiard room, pickleball courts, bike riding paths that connect to the county paths, tennis, a swimming pool and a flex space for yoga or a Zoom class,” Whiteman said.
Vita Attiva will offer homeowners a choice of four different townhome or villa plans and 12 exterior colors. The senior housing will offer walkability to shopping options.
The construction timeline begins in September and will be part of the Parade of Homes.
“We broke ground last week and this week we have been moving dirt and this will be good for the whole city of Farmington,” Whiteman said.
After visiting similar neighborhoods in Florida and Arizona, Whiteman said “I like to come back and drive through and see it all, and I love seeing people enjoying their lives and that gives me joy getting to that point.”
Regarding the future Hy-Vee that will be constructed near this neighborhood, Whiteman thinks when Hy-Vee Corporate realizes how this new development will be taking shape, it will build sooner rather than later. Hy-Vee purchased land in Vermillion River Crossings commercial development five years ago.
The final plat includes 10 out lots that include parcels for future development and a city stormwater facility at the southern end. Future plans call for the extension of Pilot Knob Road south and Spruce Street into the neighborhood.
“It is really neat to see a diverse housing option, and I think it is going to be a component in other areas of the community, and so I really appreciate the hard work,” said Council Member Steve Wilson of the effort of city staff.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm said: “It was fun to be a part of the groundbreaking last week, and to see the dirt being moved out there among the cornfields in an area of town that we have wanted to develop for a long time now. … Thank you for bringing this project to Farmington.”
Kara Hildreth can be reached at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.