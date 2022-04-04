An attempted robbery was foiled by a triggered alarm inside Gerster Jewelers in downtown Farmington Sunday night after a burglar gained access by sawing holes in the roof.
No one was injured in the failed attempt inside the century-old family jewelry store, which was closed at the time.
The suspect fled the scene without taking any merchandise, according to the owners, who were evaluating the damage to the store.
The suspect did leave behind his saw and tool bag.
The store’s camera footage shows a time stamp of 8:27 p.m. Sunday when the suspect attempted to flee the store through the front door. He ended up leaving the same way he entered, through the rooftop holes, shortly after the alarm was triggered alerting Farmington police.
The police and fire departments were on the scene to investigate the attempted burglary at 332 Third St.
Farmington police had not commented on the incident by early afternoon on Monday.
The owners said police collected evidence and began the investigation.
Fire Chief Justin Elvestad said the Police Department paged the Fire Department to ask for a crew and a ground ladder so firefighters could check out the roof and look for the suspect, who could have been hiding on the roof in the dark.
The Fire Department responded to the scene with an engine crew of four firefighters and Assistant Chief Jim Schmitz, the duty chief.
Owner Jim Gerster said the departments were on the scene within minutes.
“They did an excellent job and they helped us out and filled us in, and they were thorough about it and made sure no one was in there.”
Gerster said in an interview it did not look like anything was taken from inside the store, although there was extensive exterior and interior damage to the building.
“He destroyed the whole place,” Gerster said.
The rooftop is full of holes. The interior building damage includes ceiling and wall damage from the sawed holes, along with piles of insulation particles and debris that cover the office floor.
An insurance company informed the owners the storefront business could not open Monday for customer traffic.
Emily Gerster said her family will work with law enforcement to review store video footage from the past couple of weeks to see if the suspect was inside the store during business hours.
The store will be closed until further notice, the owners said.
It will continue to serve clients’ needs with online and pickup orders.
