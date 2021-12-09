Farmington Police get ready for Toys for Town

Farmington Police are getting Santa's workshop all ready and you can donate toys at various businesses in Farmington and city hall to help with the annual event Toys for Town.

Two opportunities to give toys:

A gift drop off and drive through event is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at Farmington Elementary School.

You can with toys to donate at the community event Spirit of Giving and drop them off from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 in front of Pam McCarthy's Heikkila Studios located at 349 Third Street, in downtown Farmington.

Local children need your help with toy donations for Farmington Toys for Town.

Donate toys to make sure Christmas morning is happy and bright for all families. 

You can donate toys at various drop offs located at Farmington businesses and at the police station and city hall during the annual Toys for Town event sponsored by Farmington Police.

