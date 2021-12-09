Farmington Police get ready to lead
annual event of giving in Farmington
Local children need your help with toy donations for Farmington Toys for Town.
Donate toys to make sure Christmas morning is happy and bright for all families.
You can donate toys at various drop offs located at Farmington businesses and at the police station and city hall during the annual Toys for Town event sponsored by Farmington Police.
A toy drop off and drive through event is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 at Farmington Elementary School.
You can attend the community event called Spirit of Giving and drop off toys from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 in front of Pam McCarthy's Heikkila Studios located at 349 Third Street, in downtown Farmington.
