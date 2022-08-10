Three open seats on District 192 School Board
Three seats will be open on the six-member Farmington School Board during the Nov. 8 election, and two current board members have declared they will not seek reelection.
Longtime Board Member Steve Corraro said he will not seek reelection due to its time commitment and leadership demands.
Rebecca Kaletta, who was elected in November 2018, said it was a difficult decision, but she decided she will not seek reelection after serving one term.
Kaletta said she will stay involved, serving on a booster club and mentoring youths in the Farmington High School Robotics Club.
The recently appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger said she is undecided if she will file as a candidate. Dentinger was appointed by the board when longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to family move out of state.
Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted through Aug. 16 at the district office inside Farmington High School, 20655 Flagstaff Ave., Farmington.
More information is available at farmington.k12.mn.us under District 192 > School Board > Election Info.
Corraro said: “At this time in my life, I have decided not to run for reelection for several reasons – the big one is time commitment – to be a board member you need to be 100% dedicated to the role, and it is a job and not just a position where you sit back and relax.”
Corraro said candidates should seriously consider a few things before filing as a candidate. Members need to attend two board meetings a month, serve on district committees, and perform the necessary and vital homework prior to each board meeting and work session, he said. Candidates must be “willing to make tough business decisions that will impact education and taxpayers, be able to admit when you are wrong, educate yourself with the staff as well as the public, and most importantly continue your role as a spouse and parent,” Corraro said.
“If you are not willing to take on these many responsibilities, you should not run for a board position, and when you can no longer continue to give 100%, know when it’s time to step down,” he added. He shared he has had the pleasure of working with wonderful people on the board, along with district teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, administrative support staff.
“From the beginning, I have given 100% of my time to the community of Farmington to improve education for our students, as well as being financially responsible for our taxpayers,” he said.
“At this time in my life, I cannot commit to fulfilling all these responsibilities, and it is time to pass the torch to someone that has the passion and drive that I have had since day one and will continue to have right up until my term ends this December,” Corraro said.
He gave gratitude to his wife, Toni, and children, Drew and Kamryn, as well as taxpayers for allowing him to serve two terms.
“I am very proud of the accomplishments we have made as district,” he said.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
