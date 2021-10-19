Farmington Halloween Walk
Submitted image

Families welcome to Farmington

Halloween Walk on Oct. 29

Farmington Community Education invites families and trick-or-treaters to attend the Halloween Walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W., Farmington.

The gym will be festively decorated, and children can wear costumes and bring a trick-or-treat bag to collect candy.

The free annual event asks participants to donate non-perishable food to be given to Farmington Food Shelf.

Tags

Load comments