Families welcome to Farmington
Halloween Walk on Oct. 29
Farmington Community Education invites families and trick-or-treaters to attend the Halloween Walk from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Dodge Middle School, 4200 208th St. W., Farmington.
The gym will be festively decorated, and children can wear costumes and bring a trick-or-treat bag to collect candy.
The free annual event asks participants to donate non-perishable food to be given to Farmington Food Shelf.
