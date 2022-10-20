The Farmington Community Education hosted an open house Oct. 1 to celebrate the renovated Tiger Legacy & Learning Center in downtown. This photo shows the modern looking stained glass windows installed in a classroom and on two sides of the historic building.
The Tiger Learning & Legacy Center serves many students today and is located at 510 Walnut St., in downtown Farmington. As the oldest school building, it was formerly known as the Instructional Service Center and the Kindergarten Center.
The building (left) was the first school when Farmington was a small town. The district building (right) was known by the community as the Instructional Service Center and the Kindergarten Center throughout the years.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Photo by Kara Hildreth
This photographs shows how the original stained glass window was preserved. This window is on the south side of the building that overlooks the playground in the back of the school district building.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
Image courtesy of Farmington Public Schools
Submitted image
Photo by Kara Hildreth
This cabinet on the top floor of the Tiger Legacy & Learning Center houses past memorabilia, trophies and awards.
Photo by Kara Hildreth
This space is used as a gymnastics practice space today. It was a school gym in the first school building.
The Farmington School District hosted an open house Oct. 1 to celebrate the renovated and refurbished Tiger Legacy & Learning Center in downtown Farmington.
The school building is the first and the oldest school building built in 1913. The learning center, at 510 Walnut St., was the first school in town back in 1913. As the oldest school building, it was formerly known as the Instructional Service Center and the Kindergarten Center.
The celebration offered tours, music, historic black and white photographs and a scavenger hunt. Past generations took a walking tour and reminisced about the classrooms and learning spaces.
Many generations have passed through its halls.
Sixteen years after it was built, the first major addition added more classrooms and a gym on the building’s second level in 1929. More than 30 years later, a large addition was built on the north side.
When more surrounding rural schools closed, the school district began serving more students. As the population of surrounding areas increased, the Farmington School District student population grew.
This historic school building was used on and off throughout the years to teach preschool students through grade 12 when the school facility spaces grew tight with enrollment. At one time, three portable trailer buildings for classrooms were housed in the south parking lot.
Today The Tiger Legacy & Learning Center is home to the Early Childhood and Family Education, special education, Wee Tigers and Stepping Stones preschool programs, Farmington Food Shelf, adult and youth enrichment, Dakota Prairie ABE, the cheer and Twist ’N Tumble Gymnastics programs, and Chartwell Food Service.
The building underwent extensive remodeling and updating in 2019 and 2020 that totaled $10 million.
In advance of the open house, the district asked the community to share memories of the building. A committee developed the building’s new name to honor past, current, and future generations of learners.
