Three seats will be open on the Farmington School Board in this fall's election, as the terms for members Julie Singewald, Jake Cordes and Jacilyn Doyle expire Dec. 21, 2020.
Cordes said he is undecided on whether he will seek re-election or throw his hat in the ring to compete for a seat on the Farmington City Council.
“Right now, I am undecided and I think that is something that I will think about this summer. I have talked to a lot of people in the community and people who encouraged me to think about running again for School Board or City Council and I will take that into serious consideration and that encouragement into consideration, but ultimately it will be a decision I will make this summer,” Cordes said.
His final decision will become clear at the end of the school year and after the School Board hires a new superintendent, Cordes said.
Doyle said she is undecided on whether she will seek another term. She will wait until later this summer to make a final decision.
Farmington School Board members will be elected to four-year terms that commence Jan. 1, following the Nov. 3 election. All board positions are considered to be at-large, meaning all board members represent the entire Independent School District 192.
Board Member Singewald has decided she will not seek another term. She is completing her third term and 12th year on the School Board. She said her tenure has been rewarding.
“Ideally, I am looking to still serve in some sort of function and it may not be on the School Board, but there are a lot of other board opportunities within healthcare and other places. This will be the end to my School Board resume but I have the feeling that after a little break, I will continue to find ways to serve,” Singewald said. She works as the director of radiology at Abbott Northwestern Hospital within the Allina Health system.
Singewald encouraged those interested in serving the School Board to contact the district with questions and review past action by the board online.
She said board members devote 15 hours a week to the district.
Board members are now investing more time as it leads the superintendent search.
“It truly depends on what is going on in the district and to what you end up serving on the board, but I would say the time commitment is to be willing to put in about 30 hours a month but not every month," Singewald said. Board members earn a stipend for meetings.
“It is very rewarding and I don’t think anybody goes into it for the pay but more for the value you can add to the community, and being truly responsible for tax dollars and making decisions in the best interests of the community, for students and staff,” Singewald added.
School board members need to develop a thick skin since all decisions made may not be popular with constituents. “Sometimes it is a crap shoot and 50-50 or half the people will be happy with you and half the people will be upset,” Singewald added.
She decided to run nearly 12 years ago because she had been volunteering in the classrooms and took on a new position at work that would not allow her to continue volunteering. She said serving on the School Board was one way to remain connected to the schools and to make a positive impact on her children’s educational experience and other students.
She said candidates could be anyone who is engaged and interested to see education supported in the Farmington area.
“It really is good to see the stuff we are supporting, so the compensation is not necessarily a-dollar compensation,” she said. Research shows people who volunteer and give back live longer, Singewald said. "It is good work."
For more information on running for a seat on the School Board, call the district office at 651-463-5000 or email Lori Jensen at ljensen@farmington.k12.mn.us.
