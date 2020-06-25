When Farmington resident Reegan Werner, 16, was battling a goliath grouper on the end of her fishing line May 31 she thought she’d soon be swimming about 50 miles from shore in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The edges of our boat are super short. I thought, aw, I’m going in the water,” Reegan told 4 Outdoorsmen radio show on June 15.
“After the first three minutes, (my stepdad Paul Hartman) said: ‘This is going to be a big fish. It’s definitely going to be your biggest fish ever,’ ” she said.
Reegan was the first one to the line after her brother, 19-year-old Owen, saw the grouper on the screen of the boat’s underwater camera take the foot-long cut-up barracuda bait in one gulp about 60 feet under the water.
Reegan’s mother, Kimberly, started backing the boat away from the structure they were fishing near, while Paul gently towed the fish to smooth bottom, Hartman recalled in a story for the Marco Eagle.
Reegan struggled to keep in the boat until they were able to get a belt around her.
“It was the biggest size, so it didn’t fit me at all,” she said.
“(Reegan) has spirit and she is very competitive but weighing only 115 pounds created a serious challenge since she was connected to a fish weighing five times what she does,” he father wrote.
Hartman said that once the fish realized it was hooked it began thrashing and surging and Reegan took a seat on the cooler to keep from being pulled overboard.
“After 10 minutes this massive fish was coming into view 40 feet down in the clear blue Gulf waters. All the family were offering words of encouragement and the 90 degree sunny calm day seemed to be getting hotter by the minute,” Hartman wrote.
When the fish hit the surface, they were amazed at the size of the grouper, which they knew they could not be pulled in the boat.
Hartman was the first to touch the cable leader of the line, which qualified it for a “catch.”
When they measured the length (85 inches) and girth (75 inches) of the grouper by tossing a rope around it, they determined it was 583 pounds – most likely the heaviest grouper to have ever been landed out of the Marco Island area on a rod and reel.
Hartman said there are stories of old commercial fishermen getting fish near this size and there are also a few of this caliber that have been hooked by hand line on the Atlantic side, but this catch was special. Her father recalled that Reegan said afterward: “What a sick fight; I want to get another one of those!”
Reegan said it was super cool to catch the grouper, which was the first one she had caught while deep-sea fishing.
She had been unable to go with her stepdad on spring trips to Florida since she was competing in lacrosse. But since the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to take the road trip this year.
The Farmington hockey and tennis player said she had previously caught a 58-pound salmon in Lake Michigan, so she’s been in tough fights before.
Later in the day, she also caught a 14-foot shark, which added another feather in her fishing cap.
Hartman wrote that the fish they caught was one he had seen before.
He said he had encountered a massive grouper on this spot several times prior which they named “My Lord” since each time it showed up all anyone could say was “My Lord” look at that.
Hartman said his friend, Mark Stock, caught that fish on April 25, 2019, in the same spot with the same bait. Its length was 80 inches and girth was 73 inches making it a 533 pound fish; now just 14 months later – if it was the same fish – it is was 50 pounds heavier, Hartman wrote.
He said back on shore, photos were compared, and the fish was believed to be “My Lord.”
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
