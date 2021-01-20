Farmington passed similar ordinance
Protesting outside someone’s home in Rosemount in now a misdemeanor.
Rosemount adopted a new targeted residential picketing ordinance during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. It was part of the consent agenda.
It’s a misdemeanor for someone to march, stand, picket or patrol next to someone’s specific residence in Rosemount in a manner than adversely affects the safety, security and privacy of the occupant. Protesters shouldn’t prevent the occupant from coming or going, either.
According to the ordinance, “the city has an interest in the protection of residential privacy, the wellbeing and tranquility of their home and protecting citizens from unwatched speech when they are a captive audience within their home.“
Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said the ordinance is something several cities have adopted in recent years.
“Just hoping that it doesn’t happen in Rosemount is not a good plan” Dahlstrom said. “We have received threats of this type of protesting coming to specific individual residences in the past.”
He said the department received intelligence that a Rosemount elected official was targeted by open and carry protesters, and the police department has responded to incidents in other cities.
Dahlstrom said they’ve seen that these actions affect not only the targeted resident, but their neighbors “who can’t get out of their home or let their kids go outside.”
Rosemount public safety staff officers responded to a variety of events in 2020 particularly after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, on May 25 in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin restrained Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
In May there was a series of protests outside the home of Chauvin’s assumed home in Oakdale.
Dahlstorm said targeted residential picketing can happen to anyone.
“It’s not always law enforcement related,” Dahlstrom said.” We just saw it recently with residences involving law enforcement, but it can expand anywhere. It could be a teacher, an elected official, a doctor, the media. ... Overall the goal for us is to balance the rights between free speech and expression, and the right to feel safe in your own home.”
Dahlstrom said the police department responded to several peaceful protests in 2020, which are not affected by this ordinance.
Residents often gathered downtown to hold signs and decorated the sidewalks with artwork throughout the summer.
There was a gathering with speakers in Rosemount’s Central Park in summer, and a recent rally at the District 196 offices.
That’s not the issue.
Dahlstrom said the city is going to continue to provide ample opportunity for individuals to express themselves. He said the adoption of the ordinances helps guide the public as to what is acceptable and what’s is not.
According to the Quad Community Press, Lino Lakes passed a similar ordnance in November following a protests in a residential neighborhood outside the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll.
White Bear Township set the precedence in Minnesota almost 30 years ago. The northern suburb adopted a targeted residential picketing ordinance in 1993 after 20 people protested outside the home of Thomas Webber, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Minnesota.
The ordinance was challenged by the Minnesota Court of Appeals and was upheld.
Other cities such as Hugo, Mendota Heights and Shoreview has adopted similar ordinances, Dahlstrom said.
The Farmington City Council approved an ordinance in Farmington earlier this month.
Farmington Police Chief Gary Rutherford said it’s become an issue with local and state politicians.
“It’s based around the theory that your home is your refuge,” Rutherford said. “It’s a place you can retreat to regardless of troubles and be safe. That goes for your neighbors as well.
“Regardless of what somebody does to draw that attention, the neighborhood doesn’t deserve that.”
Rutherford said the ordinance gives the department a tool to address the situations.
