Fundraising event helps Eagan
Open Door Pantry stock shelves
When you run into the grocery store to buy Super Bowl snacks, you will not be surprised to see a favorite teacher or elected official bagging your groceries.
Super Bagging is the ninth annual event where volunteers will relieve hunger at seven Cub Foods grocery stores on Saturday, Feb. 12 and Sunday, Feb. 13.
Engaged community members from across Dakota County will bag groceries for tips at seven Cub Foods grocery stores throughout Dakota County to raise money in support of ending local hunger.
The annual event Super Bagging is held on the weekend of the Super Bowl and has been one of the largest fundraising events for The Open Door Food Pantry in Eagan.
Volunteers greet neighbors and friends at Cub Stores, bag groceries for tips, and promote Community Cares food bag purchases. All to help stock the shelves for people in need.
This year The Open Door is teaming up with two additional hunger relief organizations: Neighbors Inc., and 360 Communities to broaden the reach and the impact of the event.
“Our community really rallies around this event, and the generous response to Super Bagging makes a huge impact on our ability to respond to our neighbors in need,” said Jason Viana, executive director of The Open Door.
Last year a virtual version of Super Bagging raised nearly $35,000 for The Open Door and the goal this year is to raise $40,000 in cash and food.
The event’s growth would not be possible without Cub Foods’ involvement and the help of Scott Swenson, senior vice president and chief banking officer at Drake Bank.
“Drake Bank and Cub Foods have teamed up for an event that stocks food shelves during a time of year when donations slow but need continues. It is exciting to see how this event has grown over the years. With seven stores participating and more than 300 volunteers bagging groceries for tips – this year will be our best event yet,” said Scott.
It is not too late to volunteer for a shift at Super Bagging.
Sign up individually or bring your family, school group, or co-workers and make a day of it.
To learn more about volunteering in your city, reach out to the Food Shelf contacts below.
Eagan & Lakeville Cub Foods - Melissa - Melissa.miller@theopendoorpantry.org
Roseville & Burnsville Cub Foods - Terrence - tkwokchoon@360communities.org
Inver Grove Heights Cub Foods - Heidi - Heidi@neighborsmn.org
The Open Door is a hunger relief organization dedicated to ending local hunger through access to healthy food. As the largest food shelf in Dakota County, The Open Door serves roughly 10,000 Dakota County residents each month through a combination of innovative programs.
In step with its mission, 70% of the food distributed by The Open Door is fresh and/or perishable. Clients are able to access healthy food choices at 70 different sites across Dakota County including a fixed-site food pantry in Eagan, multiple Mobile Pantry sites, the Mobile Lunchbox program, and the Garden to Table program.
