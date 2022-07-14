Public invited to attend Farmington
Relay for Life fundraiser July 15
Two years ago, this mother’s daily mission was to figure out how to bring love and support to her son J.D., who was in a courageous fight against aggressive brain cancer that took his life at age 22.
Sue Dentinger will share her journey as the caregiver speaker at the Farmington Relay for Life at 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, outdoors on the track at Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
Dentinger said she was honored to be asked to give the caregiver address, in which she will share words of inspiration about caring for her son Jacob “J.D.” Dentinger, who died on Oct. 12, 2020, from glioblastoma. It’s the type of brain cancer that killed U.S. Sen. John McCain.
Anyone who knew or met J.D. quickly came to understand he embodied a personality that could be characterized as fun-loving, gentle and carefree — a young man with a contagious smile. He was a drummer with the Farmington High School band and a college music major pursuing his dream of becoming a music teacher.
Dentinger, alongside family and a broad network of friends, will walk in memory and to celebrate the life of J.D. at the Relay for Life walk.
In an interview, Dentinger shared the heartache of losing her oldest son.
To lose a child is hard at any age, she explained, because children are supposed to outlive their parents. It seemed so unfair because J.D. led a life full of passion and promise. He outlived his cancer prognosis of 12 to 18 months. J.D. lived 30 months after his diagnosis. J.D. was able to pass away at home with his loved ones surrounding him.
“This kid was 22 years old, and he had one final surgery to do an experimental trial and it was really difficult on him because they injected a virus into the tumor in his brain,” Dentinger said.
The trial was designed so a virus could attack the brain cancer. It ended up causing his body to elicit an enormous immune response. His brain swelled. Doctors decided to stop the trial after the first two doses when it became too hard on J.D.’s body and he could no longer swallow or speak.
Seeing a child suffer and pass away before you as a parent may be every parent’s worst fear in life, Dentinger said.
That 30-month journey of caring for a son with incurable cancer was a whirlwind of emotions. She and her husband, alongside their youngest son, gave J.D. all their love and support during the last two and a half years of his life.
“No one ever expects to live that, and we were so involved in the storm of doing what we needed to do that, at times, I thought, how did we become that family?” she said.
“When you go through something like this, it is extremely difficult to lose your child at any age, but when you outlive them, you have to figure out how to swallow that,” Dentinger said.
This October will be the two-year anniversary of J.D.’s death. Today she thinks of J.D. like an angel who is always close by and watching over all those he loves on Earth.
Dentinger added, “We don’t move on — we just move forward, and you learn how to move forward with positivity and hope that we do things every day in our lives to make J.D. proud.”
On hard days as she has processed her deep grief, Dentinger admits thinking, “J.D., where are you? I am not getting any signs.”
Being a caregiver means your entire focus is to ensure the comfort and happiness of your loved ones, no matter what is handed to them, she said.
“You have to deal with your own emotions and all that goes with that, and you have to just take one day at a time, and just know that it will work itself out with the circumstances,” Dentinger said.
One nugget of advice she can offer caregivers is “to take whatever help is offered in any way that it is offered.” For example, the simple, kind gesture of bringing meals to families who are deep in the care of loved ones means the most, beyond just the warm meals.
“The amount of support we received, one lady who is a friend brought food every week for 30 months,” Dentinger said. The woman became a friend of the family through Boy Scouts. The gesture meant the world to her and her family. The food was always welcomed.
“Every darn week she would bring food to us and never stopped — it was amazing,” Dentinger said.
Her youngest son, Lucas, was a college freshman when his brother was battling cancer. Lucas chose to attend college in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, because the city was only an hour and a half away. He could make frequent trips home and spend quality time with J.D. The brothers shared a love for music.
Dentinger said many families grapple with the natural inclination to ask God why.
“For us, it was, ‘This is our 19-year-old kid, are you kidding me right now?’ ” she said. “Most patients who get diagnosed with this aggressive brain cancer are over the age of 50 when they are diagnosed,” she said.
Mothers by nature devote their lives to figuring out how to support their children when they are healthy, and they aim to guide them and learn how to make them happy, she said.
That needs to be the focus, she said, especially when a child is diagnosed with cancer.
“You can’t let yourself get stuck in that questioning, and I know this seems dumb and ridiculous, but you have to approach every day with positivity thinking about what am I going to accomplish today and what memories can we make today?” Dentinger said.
This daily action plan can bring life and energy to help yourself as a caregiver, she said, and it helps the patient who is fighting for a quality life with cancer. It can be tough to find the daily joy in life when the battle is with an incurable cancer diagnosis.
“We knew there was a less than 1% survival, and we knew we had to pull up our bootstraps and give J.D. as many memories and experiences, and we are always going to believe we can beat the odds,” she said.
Family members and J.D.’s girlfriend Lizzie will decorate and fill luminary bags with sand and a lighted candle to honor his life.
“We are pretty proud of his life and we encourage everyone to come and walk the track for someone they know,” Dentinger said.
Farmington Relay for Life organizers have been working this past year to engage south metro residents to join the annual cancer fundraiser.
Longtime chair Connie Honrud invites the community to attend all of the event, which runs from 6-11 p.m.
The Relay for Life offers a celebratory cancer survivors’ walk around the track. The walk serves as a milestone for local cancer survivors. Many decorate white luminary bags filled with a candle and sand to honor the lives taken too early from cancer.
The evening comes alive with celebratory fundraising activities with music, food and games.
Children are invited. A ceremony serves as a life-affirming highlight when civic leaders share sentiments of inspiration, along with keynote speeches given by a local cancer survivor and caregiver.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
