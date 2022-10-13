Steven Tschetter seeks seat on Farmington School Board

Farmington School Board candidates running for three open seats on Nov. 8
Eight candidates filed to compete for three open seats on Farmington School Board in the Nov. 8 general election.
The candidates who filed by the Aug. 16 deadline were: David Barr, Kelsey Jezierski, Steven Tschetter, Sue Tullar, Melissa Gorman, Joe Fritz, Becky DeWilde and Maggie Storlie. Two candidates - Joe Fritz and Sue Tullar - did not submit responses.
The elected board members will serve four-year terms on the six-member School Board. Two current board members - Steve Corraro and Rebecca Kaletta - are not seeking reelection. Appointed Board Member Sue Dentinger did not file. She was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left vacant after longtime Board Member Melissa Sauser resigned in May due to a family move out of state.
Steven Tschetter
Age: 53
Family: Married with four children
Occupation: Structural engineer
Education: Master’s Degree in engineering - civil engineering
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: I currently serve as Cubmaster, den leader and popcorn chair for a Farmington Cub Scout pack where all three of our boys have, at one point, been Cub Scouts. I volunteer at our church as an usher and as a confirmation small group leader. I’ve enjoyed coaching for many of our kids’ youth sports teams including flag football, track, baseball and soccer.
1) What differentiates you from the other candidates?
My career as a professional structural engineer spans 25 years working on designs from small repairs to large structures and buildings hundreds of feet tall. I am also licensed as a P.E. in 10 states. As much as I enjoy my career, being a husband and dad are the most important roles I have. I’m running for this position because I care about the schools my kids attend and I want those schools to succeed.
2) What should District 192 be doing to become a district of choice for more students?
If the goal is to draw more students to the district we need to consistently demonstrate that we can and will teach the core subjects including reading, writing, mathematics, science and history well. Parents need to know that their students will be taught these subjects without bias. Students need to know that they will be able to compete when it comes time for them to graduate. When that day comes, students should be equipped for their next step whether they are interested in being job ready, wish to learn a trade, or want to pursue a college degree.
3) Do you agree with District 192’s approach to equity and inclusion? Why or why not?
The district’s policy is lengthy and complicated. It should be simple. The policy could simply state to parents and students that as a student they will be treated equally and given the same opportunities as every other student. All students are individuals and each have value.
4) If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, other board member views, recommendations of advisory commissions and input from residents? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to other board members, a commission recommendation and/or citizen input?
Board members are elected to be on the School Board as an individual based on their individual qualities and qualifications. Decisions and points of view should reflect that board member and consider the opinions of residents, especially those who are parents with kids in the district. Once individual board members have carried those values and points of view to the board, the board then acts as a single body. The board’s role is then to function as one.
