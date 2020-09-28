Police investigating possible felony terroristic threats
Sen. Matt Little, DFL-Lakeville, said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he received an email that threatened death against him and his family.
Little said he reported the email to Lakeville police, which confirmed on Monday that Little contacted police about the matter and that it is being investigated as a possible felony terroristic threats: threats of violence.
Police said they couldn’t comment about the open investigation.
Little said actions like this threatening email need to stop.
“Yesterday, I received a graphic death threat against me & my family. From a person that lives minutes away. This has to stop. Vicious & extreme language has a real effect on people who are unable to discern truth, who are not stable. This isn’t a game, think about what you say.”
He told the Minnesota Reformer he’s never received a message like this before, adding that he alerted neighbors of the situation.
Little’s opponent, Zach Duckworth, the current chair of the Lakeville Area School Board, replied to Little’s Twitter post: “Very disheartened to hear this Matt – praying for the safety and strength of you and your family. Sending extra well wishes to your wife and little one – hoping this is addressed quickly and in a way that brings you all a sense of security.”
Many other people from Lakeville and beyond have replied to Little’s Twitter post expressing their support, including Senate District 58 Republican Party Chairman Pat Kaluza. It was retweeted 149 times and had more than 1,300 “heart” replies as of Monday.
“I am truly grateful for the support from the community and my colleagues at the Capitol. Means a lot to me and my family,” Little wrote in an email on Monday.
Little is the first Democratic senator to serve the general area that includes the current boundary since 1989. He won the seat narrowly in 2016 over former Farmington City Council Member Tim Pitcher.
Little has said in social media posts and during a recent candidate forum that those who oppose his candidacy have used lies and misleading information against him in social media, mailers and telephone calls.
He has committed to the Clean Campaign Contract, which sets forth that a campaign will not use false or misleading images or content and will denounce any attack ads that are false or misleading.
He called out on Sept. 21 one such mailer that contained misleading statements about Duckworth.
Duckworth said in a Twitter post: “I have stayed positive & will continue to – I’ll also commit to respectful dialogue rather than incendiary language designed to mislead folks. 3rd parties may want to turn this race into a slug fest but we still have the individual choice to stay above it. That’s what I plan to do.”
Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune conducted interview stories with both candidates and ran a candidate questionnaire earlier this year. That content can be found at tinyurl.com/y5olrcd2.
Another candidate questionnaire with Little and Duckworth is planned to run in the Oct. 16 edition.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
