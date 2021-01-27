Refinery considers 30 megawatt development
One of the largest refineries in the Midwest is looking to the sky for more energy.
Flint Hills Resources, a refinery that produces most of Minnesota’s gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, as well propane and asphalt, has announced that it’s seeking bids for the construction of a solar development west of its Pine Bend facility in Rosemount.
“There are certainly sunnier places on Earth, but the technology has improved where solar makes sense,” said Jake Reint, Flint Hills managing director of public affairs. “It’s able to generate power on a consistent basis. We still have to evaluate the costs and make sure we can integrate it into our system. But, we really crave steady, reliable power 24/7 and we believe this project will do that.”
Reint said Pine Bend has been looking into bringing solar energy to the refinery for years, but it’s a long process.
“This would be one of the first of its kind, at least of this scale, where the solar power generated on site would be used by the same business,” Reint said.
Pine Bend would use the energy from the solar panels to power its refinery operations.
The hope is to construct a solar array on 200-300 acres of farmland just west of the refinery along Blaine Avenue.
“It could obviously change based on the proposal,” Reint said. “We own about 5,000 acres. Most of the property is natural habitat to the east in the Pine Bend bluff area. The land to the west we lease for (agricultural) use.”
Reint said it’s important to construct the solar development as close to the refinery as possible to control costs.
He said Flint Hills has been thoughtful about making sure there’s buffering property around the refinery.
“We occupy a lot of property in Rosemount and Inver Grove Heights,” Reint said. “Some of the property in Rosemount, that property has been constantly petitioned to be developed. We’ve talked to the city about putting that property into more productive use, and this is one concept that we thought of. We think it’s a good use for that property. It’s a lower profile application. It shouldn’t cause any concerns for neighbors, who are some distance away.”
Should the solar panels be installed, Reint said they would be open to giving tours.
“We already give tours and have field trips at Pine Bend refinery, and we plan to start that up again when we can,” Reint said. “(The solar energy development) could also be a great educational opportunity for the area.”
Reint said the solar development is “critical to being competitive economically in the market,” and a way to be more “sustainable and environmentally friendly.”
It takes a lot of energy to refine up to 375,000 barrels per day.
Reint said Pine Bend uses about 100 megawatts of power 24/7.
“We’re one of Xcel Energy’s largest customers,” Reint said. “We have a tremendous thirst for electrical power and we try to minimize our energy use as much as possible. This has the potential to pay for itself.”
The refinery recently constructed a new Combined Heat and Power system, which uses excess steam to generate about 40-50 MW of power per day. The solar development would generate about 30 MW per day.
“(The CHP) is really efficient,” Reint said. “It’s a technology that’s been promoted for many years for sites that have a large electricity demand. It was expensive upfront, but it’s been a really positive project.”
With the solar development, Pine Bend would generate more than half of the electricity it needs in-house.
Flint Hills is currently requesting bids from solar companies to construct the large, commercial solar farms. Officials expect to make their decision on whether to follow through by summer.
Reint said “we believe this project can stand on its own without any mandates or subsidies. Solar energy is very competitive now.”
Pine Bend has invested nearly $1.7 billion in upgrades and improvements to its Minnesota facilities since 2010.
The refinery recently earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR certification for the second consecutive year.
According to Pine Bend officials, the refinery has lowered emissions of traditional criteria pollutants by approximately 70 percent since 1997, and its emissions per barrel are approximately 20 percent lower than other U.S. refineries.
Based in Wichita, Kansas, Flint Hills Resources has approximately 4,000 employees and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Koch Industries Inc.
With 1,000 full-time employees, the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery is one of the largest employers in Dakota County.
The Pine Bend refinery supplies most of the transportation fuels used in Minnesota and a significant portion of the fuels used throughout the Upper Midwest.
It also produces approximately 10 percent of the nation’s total demand for road and roofing asphalt as well as other essential products such as home heating fuels and the raw materials used in the manufacturing of fertilizers, pharmaceuticals and plastics.
More information about the Pine Bend refinery is available at pinebendrefinery.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.