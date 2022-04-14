Surviving two bouts of skin cancer and working as an emergency room nurse during the pandemic led one female entrepreneur to rethink her career and work life balance.
In January, registered nurse Molly Smith opened Smith Aesthetics, LLC, to offer beauty services with Botox and filler injections. She operates inside the House of Hair salon in downtown Farmington next door to city hall.
Her new business will allow her more time with two preschool daughters, and her husband Alex who also works as a nurse. Smith still works casual hours as an emergency room nurse for a local hospital system.
Smith said the new business endeavor is fun since she can work alongside her older sister Kasi Tolzman who is the owner of House of Hair.
“She is my mentor and biggest supporter,” Smith said.
As an emergency room registered nurse for seven years, she decided to take two classes in the beauty industry at the Aesthetic Institute in Oakdale and an Aesthetic Medical Educators training course.
Smith, 29, said the challenging nature of working during COVID-19 led her to reevaluate her full-time career in emergency room nursing.
“The pandemic was one reason and that really pushed me to do something like this, and I also had two different kinds of skin cancer a couple years ago,” she said. She said she is fortunate the skin cancers – melanoma and basil cell – are now all in her past. Smith said now she is more aware and educated how to prevent skin cancer.
“That is what really sparked my interest in skin care and taking care of your skin and all that goes along with that,” she said.
Smith Aesthetics offers the beauty services of Botox and filler injections.
“I have to have a medical director because I can’t order medicine under my license,” Smith said, whose medical director is a nurse practitioner who will order the injection medicines.
The Botox injections are used to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles around the brow area, forehead, and face.
“Botox injections are used for migraines because it relaxes the muscles to help with headaches, or under the arm pits to help with sweating,” Smith said.
Reassuring how the injections are not painful. They are done using an ultra-fine needle that is in the size used for insulin shots, Smith said.
She welcomes new customers to come in for a consultation to talk about how the injection procedures could help restore or maintain beauty.
“It is really fun for me because it is a different kind of nursing even though I still love ER nursing and it is all so diverse,” Smith said.
During the customer consultation, she will evaluate the person’s facial anatomy to see how the face muscles natural move.
Smith Aesthetics is starting to see repeat customers since the Botox treatment only last about three to four months and act as a temporary cosmetic procedure.
“It boosts your self-confidence and can act as a way to prevent deeper wrinkles,” Smith said.
Some customers choose to use Botox as a preventative measure to avoid static or dynamic wrinkles.
“If someone has a deeper wrinkle, it will take a couple of treatments – it is like a wrinkled shirt that if you hang it outside on the line, eventually it is going to straighten out,” Smith said. “What the neurotoxins do in the Botox is make the muscle relax and do the opposite effect,” she said.
“Your brow is a depressor muscle, and the Botox makes the muscle do the opposite and will make it relax,” she added.
She is building her business by word of mouth and referrals. The beauty injection services are designed for men and women.
Each procedure takes about an hour that includes time with her clients and only five minutes for the actual injections.
This will be a growing field in the beauty industry, Smith believes.
Check out Smith Aesthetics on social media platforms or call to schedule a consultation at 952-393-0482.
“I think this will be becoming a really popular industry, and I think it had a lot to do with the pandemic when people saw themselves up close with all the Zoom meetings, looking at themselves a lot more.”
