Montana Monet writes songs, releases second recording
Young musician Montana Monet understands it takes commitment and dedication to make her dreams come true.
Monet, 12, loves sharing her music and just released her second recording entitled “Sweet Face.”
“I started when I was little and I always liked music and I asked my Mom ‘Can you put on the radio?’ ” Monet said. “Later on, I thought I can actually sing, and so I practiced just on my own and sometimes I came up with gags and little tunes and that is how it started.”
She sang the National Anthem when she was 10 years old to kick off the Ramble Jam country music festival in Farmington. Monet has sung the National Anthem more than 30 times and is regularly booked to kick off many Twin Cities sporting events. This past Christmas she sang with her friends for a large crowd at Mall of America.
She loves writing her own music and lyrics, while playing on her family’s baby grand piano in Farmington. As a homeschooled sixth-grader with the online Connections Academy, Monet takes piano and vocal lessons at Elite Music in Burnsville to enhance her natural talent. She also plays guitar and ukulele. In her spare time, she makes music with friends in a band called Spider Monkey.
“Singing is something that comes natural and I have loved and enjoyed ever since I was little, and I love how you can make a story and put some music tones and you can actually feel it. I just like making those kind of stories and having people listen to them,” Monet said.
When she was 9 years old, she released her first CD called “Under the Lights!” The recording came to be after she was noticed during a singing competition when she was 6 years old. Her parents shared how she was asked if she had interest in making her own music or album.
The new recording “Sweet Face” showcases her vocal talent with four songs and three original songs Monet wrote.
“One of my songs, ‘Bluebird’ is about one day when I saw a bluebird and how it flies away carrying your dreams everywhere and this about my dreams of becoming a singer,” Monet said.
Monet explains lyrics that make up her ballad with country influences entitled ”You Are Not Alone” shares an inspirational story.
She loves all genres like classical, pop and folk music and says her favorite popular band is Imagine Dragons.
“If I hear a song, I usually don’t pay attention to the person but to whatever is being played that sounds good and I say I love this song,” she said.
Performing for family and friends keeps Monet energized as she likes to harmonize and play music alongside her older sister Cosette, who sings and plays the harp.
Two summers ago, Monet sang as a solo act at the Rambling River Park in a concert sponsored by local businesses and put together by Farmington Parks and Recreation Department. Monet would like to sing in the Dakota County Fair’s talent show and she may sing as part of Farmington’s Dew Days summer festival. She and her sister love entertaining seniors at Trinity Care Center in Farmington.
Monet dreams of some day performing or competing on a national singing TV talent show. To become a potential contestant on the TV shows “America’s Got Talent” or “The Voice,” she needs to show a social media following besides possessing vocal talent. Her parents are giving her support and shepherding her through this potential career path.
Monet dreams of becoming a professional musician, but today she is committed to growing her singing appearances and opportunities.
People can hear her new music on Spotify, Apple Music or YouTube.
