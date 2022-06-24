The 2022 Kiss the Pig summer festival will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in downtown Farmington under the Big Tent in the Rambling River Center parking lot.
Come on down to the 2022 Kiss the Pig summer festival event that will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in downtown Farmington under the Big Tent in the Rambling River Center parking lot.
The fun and silly summer event is a tradition and has been part of the summer festival for decades. The funds raised benefit the senior community and the Rambling River Center.
Residents have been dropping coins and bills in cans for weeks that have been spread across the community.
This year's Kiss the Pig challengers are: Jessica Grisim, owner of Hale Nutrition; Mike Johnson, manager and owner of Amcon gas station and service; Pam McCarthy, owner of American Family Insurance in Farmington; and Liz Carpentier, a coach with Farmington High School Girls Basketball.
