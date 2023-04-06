A blue healer dog named Jake is fortunate to have survived two weeks without food or water inside a kennel after he was abandoned by his owner in an empty apartment.
Two-year-old Jake was found in inches of urine and feces but he was still living although he was severely dehydrated with a scrawny body and a dirty fur coat. There was no doubt this dog was lucky to be alive.
“It was so sad to see the hopelessness and fear in his eyes,” said Ann LaBelle, owner of Skyview Ranch Boarding & Training in Farmington. LaBelle received a call from a friend, Scott Lythjohan, who works for Little John’s Cleaning. He found Jake when Lythjohan went to clean an apartment that also contained two cats when the owners left them and moved to Arizona.
Lythjohan asked if Skyview could send someone to rescue Jake and nurse him back to health.
Jody Ludden, a co-owner of Skyview Ranch, picked up Jake who was highly traumatized and understandably scared and angry. Jake was so scared when people approached, he hit his body against the cage and showed his teeth to protect himself.
It was a challenge to transport him to Skyview, but Ludden said Jake’s personality came out when he felt safe.
“He was a goofy, cool dog once his personality came out and you could see the spark in his eyes and he was a good boy,” Ludden said.
LaBelle said “He was so traumatized and fearful that he was very scary to handle, he smelled so bad that it was almost overpowering. Jody went and bravely got a leash on him while he was doing everything in his power to keep her away from him.”
“Can you imagine what it was like for him to be trapped in a crate and then having a bunch of people trying to touch you?” LaBelle said. “He had no idea at that time that his life was about to change forever.”
“Both Jody and I have more than 45 years working with dogs and we have been boarding dogs for 12 years, and it was a couple days before he started to relax,” LaBelle said. He came to life with water and food.
“He was very dehydrated and extremely hungry and he put on five pounds as soon as I got him,” LaBelle said.
After they gave Jake a warm, soapy bath in the dog tub, they realized he was not hurt, LaBelle said.
“He was so traumatized that when the vet came to do the heartworm test, they had to muzzle him and I had to hug him real tight,” LaBelle said with emotion in her voice.
Jake, an Australian cattle dog that is more commonly referred to as a blue healer, is a breed that is traditionally a very strong, working dog found on farms.
“This kind of dog is not good in an apartment because he needs to work or have a job or otherwise it will go crazy,” LaBelle said.
LaBelle said the circumstances of Jake being abandoned and left alone without food and water is hard to comprehend.
“Over the years, I have seen this with farm animals and dogs, and it happens more than you would want to know that a dog is abandoned or left behind,” LaBelle said. She cannot fathom why the former owner could not call someone or have Jake taken to a rescue organization or foster care. Both of the cats have also been given to adopted homes.
Nancy Anderson with the Aussie Rescue of Minnesota led the search and managed the adoption process.
“She made sure we could have the applicants properly vetted and approved for adoption,” LaBelle said.
There were three applicants interested in Jake.
“Gradually, Jake started to relax and trust I wasn’t going to hurt him, and he did a full turnaround after that. He is happy now and his tail goes 100 miles per hours, and he is playful and clean in his space,” LaBelle said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better home.”
When placed on March 28, Jake bonded right away with his adoptive couple who are raising two other dogs in the north metro, LaBelle added.
The couple that adopted Jake prefers not to share their last name since law enforcement is pressing charges against the prior owner.
“Jake, he just wants to be with you and he took a shine to my husband and he loves to cuddle, and you can tell somebody loved him,” the new owner Carrie said.
Jake’s natural personality has shown to be well behaved, loyal and lovable, she said, and he is now finding his place in the fur family alongside two dogs, Junior, a blue healer who is a rescue dog and close to Jake’s age, and Tessa, a 12-year-old red healer.
“It melted my heart to hear about him and we had lost a dog in February due to kidney failure,” said Carrie. “Jake is such a good fit in our family, and he is a very loving dog and he is doing fine and is very comfortable at our house.”
