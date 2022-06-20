Runners sprint at the 2022 Farmington Dew Run Jun 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Submitted photograph Submitted photograph Submitted photograph Submitted photograph Submitted photograph Submitted photograph Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Runners took off in the 2022 Dew Run race that took to the streets in the morning of Saturday, June 18 in downtown Farmington.The long tradition of the Dew Run kicks off the summer festival Farmington Dew Days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Farmington Dew Run Dew Days Farmington Dew Days Farmington Summer Festival Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 Miss Lakeville royalty to have more to celebrate Eagan Life Time instructor celebrates 20 years inspiring others to be active Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 17, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0
